Libya's eastern-based army commander Haftar announces bid for president

The elections are set to take place on December 24

Nov 16, 2021

Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, said on Tuesday he will run in the country's presidential elections, set for December 24.

Mr Haftar announced his bid in a televised speech.

He joins Saif Al Islam Qaddafi, the son of the late Muammar Qaddafi, as a candidate for the polls.

Mr Haftar had announced in September he would step down from his military role for three months, to qualify as a presidential candidate.

The election was mandated last year by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, a UN-selected assembly that set a road map for peace in Libya through the installation of a unity government and a nationwide vote.

