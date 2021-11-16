Libya's eastern-based army commander Haftar announces bid for president

Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, said on Tuesday he will run in the country's presidential elections, set for December 24.
Mr Haftar announced his bid in a televised speech.
He joins Saif Al Islam Qaddafi, the son of the late Muammar Qaddafi, as a candidate for the polls.
Mr Haftar had announced in September he would step down from his military role for three months, to qualify as a presidential candidate.
The election was mandated last year by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, a UN-selected assembly that set a road map for peace in Libya through the installation of a unity government and a nationwide vote.
