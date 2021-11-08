Sudan: 100 arrests as security forces crack down on protests

Sudan’s security forces arrested more than 100 people – mostly teachers, according to a lawyer – as demonstrators were dispersed in the capital Khartoum.

It is the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month’s military takeover in the country.

The Sudanese military seized power on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests on the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

The takeover has upended the country’s fragile transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of long-time autocrat Omar Al Bashir and his government.

Teachers and education workers protested against the coup outside the education ministry in Khartoum’s district of Bahri, said the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which led the uprising against Al Bashir.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters and arrested at least 113 people, mostly teachers, lawyer Moez Hadra said.

There were sporadic protests elsewhere in Khartoum, the lawyer said.

Local authorities announced the resumption of school classes in the capital for the first time since the coup.

Sunday was the first of two days of nationwide strikes called by the SPA, which vowed to continue protesting until a full civilian government was established to lead the transition.

Several shops and businesses in Khartoum were seen to be open, according to a video journalist with the Associated Press.