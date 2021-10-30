A day of reckoning for Sudan's coup leaders

Sudan’s military and pro-democracy demonstrators faced off on Saturday in what could be a day of reckoning for the army chief who seized power on October 25 in a coup he says was necessary to save the country from civil war.

For Sudan’s pro-democracy forces, Saturday’s turnout will be a test of how much popular support there is for civilian rule in the country despite the economic hardship many of the country’s 40 million people have endured – challenges largely the result of reforms introduced by the overthrown government.

Hundreds of thousands were expected to march through Khartoum, the capital, and elsewhere in Sudan to demand the military step aside and allow Sudan’s transition to democratic rule to resume. Demonstrators are also calling on the military to free scores of politicians, activists and Cabinet ministers detained since Monday’s coup.

Supporters of the Umma Party, Sudan's largest political party, chant slogans during a protest against the October 25 military coup. AFP

Thousands of troops backed by armoured cars began to deploy across the capital on Friday in anticipation of Saturday’s mass protests. Columns of up to 10 army vehicles were seen dashing across the city and later positioning themselves at key intersections and near assembly points designated by the organisers of Saturday’s marches.

Another round of bloodshed now appears likely. Soldiers have used live ammunition, tear gas, rubber bullets, sticks and whips to disperse street protesters since the coup, killing at least 10 and injuring 170.

Additionally, the soldiers – aided by plainclothes security men and members of a notorious paramilitary force, have been making intrusive checks of cars and mobile phones as well as making arbitrary arrests on the streets of Khartoum.

Sudan's top army general and coup leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. AFP

In anticipation of renewed violence, the United States on Friday urged Sudan's military coup leaders to refrain from using force against peaceful protesters during Saturday’s demonstrations. How the army reacts, it said, will be a litmus test.

"Tomorrow is going to be a real indication of what the military intentions are," said a senior State Department official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

"We call on the security forces to refrain from any and all violence against protesters and to fully respect the citizens' right to demonstrate peacefully," the official said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent out a similar message in a Twitter post: "Sudan’s security forces must respect human rights; any violence against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a similar appeal, calling on the military to show restraint and emphasising his "strong condemnation" of the coup. "People must be allowed to demonstrate peacefully," Mr Guterres said.

Khartoum was generally quiet on Friday as a campaign of civil disobedience took root.

Four days of clashes between protesters and soldiers have already left at least 10 people dead and 170 injured. The number of casualties is believed to be considerably higher, but an internet outage since Monday has hampered efforts by activists to exchange and verify information on casualties.

Saturday’s demonstrators are assembling at the airport and 60th roads, outside parliament in Khartoum’s twin city of Umm Durman and the downtown area of the Khartoum-North district.

The demonstrations were called by the Association of Sudanese Professionals a loose alliance that was at the forefront of street protests in 2018-19 that forced the military to oust longtime dictator Omar Al Bashir in April 2019.

Saturday’s demonstrations follow similar action by pro-democracy supporters on October 21, the anniversary of an uprising in 1964 that toppled the six-year regime of military strongman Ibrahim Abboud. The previous demonstrations attracted hundreds of thousands in Khartoum and across much of Sudan.

Army chief Gen Abdel Rahman Al Burhan announced the coup on Monday, saying the army had no choice but to act to prevent a civil war. He dismissed the civilian-led government, declared a nationwide state of emergency and vowed that elections would be held in July 23 after which the military would hand the reins of power to an elected government.

A government of independent technocrats would run the country until the elections, he said. He also fired provincial governors and suspended a committee mandated to dismantle the legacy of Al Bashir’s 29-year rule. He said the committee’s work methods needed to be revised.

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Reuters.

Gen Al Burhan, viewed as being among Al Bashir’s most trusted generals, also arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and members of his government. Mr Hamdok was put under house arrest a day later, but the others remain held at unknown locations.

The general said on Thursday night the military was trying to persuade Mr Hamdok, a respected career UN economist, to head the next government, but to no avail.

Monday’s coup was swiftly met by strong condemnations and punitive actions from the international community. The African Union suspended Sudan’s membership, the United States called for the transitional process to be put back on track and paused $700 million in aid.

The World Bank also denounced the coup and halted hundreds of millions of dollars in aid. The European Union was expected to follow the World Bank's example.