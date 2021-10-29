Yemen: Houthi missile targets Marib tribal leaders' meeting

At least 12 people were killed when a missile launched by Houthi rebels struck a house in Al Jawba district of Yemen's Marib province on Thursday, Information Minister Moammer Al Eryani said.

Two of the victims were sons of Sheikh Abdul Latif Al Qibli, a local tribal leader, Mr Al Eryani said on Twitter.

The Iran-backed rebels launched an offensive on Marib city, the provincial capital, in February and have intensified their attacks in recent weeks. The province is the last northern stronghold of the internationally recognised government, which is based in the southern port city Aden after rebels overran the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

The fighting in Marib has raised concerns over the safety of civilians, including about two million people displaced from other parts of Yemen during more than six years of civil war.

“If the conflict reaches the city, it would be a disaster for them,” Basheer Omar, a representative for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen, told The National.

Mr Al Eryani said the Houthi rebels continued to "systematically and deliberately bombard villages and homes" with medium and heavy weapons, drones and missiles "in order to inflict maximum casualties among civilians". The attacks have forced hundreds of local families and displaced people to flee Al Jawba, he said.

The minister did not provide further details of the missile attack on Thursday, but AFP reported, citing military sources, that the target was a meeting of pro-government tribal leaders.

The Arab military coalition supporting the government has reported hundreds of Houthi casualties from almost daily air strikes in Marib over the past three weeks.

On Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said 95 rebels were killed in air strikes near Marib city, including in Al Jawba, about 50 kilometres to the south, and Al Kassara, 30km to the north-west.

Yemen's conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions in what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Tens of thousands have been displaced in Marib alone this year, including nearly 10,000 in September, according to the UN's International Organisation for Migration.