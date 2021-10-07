IMF accused of leaving important data out of Lebanon economy report

The International Monetary Fund has omitted vital information from a 2016 report that sounded the alarm about the state of Lebanon’s financial system, Swiss publication Le Temps reported on Thursday.

The final version of the report, which was published in 2017, was cut short by 14 pages at the request of the country’s central bank to omit data that highlighted risks to Lebanon's financial stability, the newspaper said.

Less than three years later, a financial meltdown unfolded with the Lebanese pound losing more than 90 per cent of its value against the dollar, while half the population are now living below the poverty line.

The continuing crisis, during which most Lebanese have been denied access to their savings as banks imposed strict limits on local and foreign currency withdrawals, has been described by the World Bank as one of the most severe globally since the 1850s.

IMF officials highlighted the risks to the banking sector during their 2016 meeting with Banque Du Liban officials, including governor Riad Salameh, Le Temps said.

The central bank told the Swiss publication that discussions with the IMF included other government officials.

"Reports were discussed, accepted or refused by the government and not by BDL or its governor only,” Le Temps quoted the central bank as saying. "No one can alter or change a report issued by the IMF except the fund itself."

Lebanon’s financial losses have been estimated at more than $80 billion by Lazard, a financial services company that was contracted by the government of former prime minister Hassan Diab to draft a recovery plan.

The figures were disputed by Lebanese politicians, high-street lenders and the central bank, derailing the government’s talks with the IMF.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who assumed office last month after a year of political deadlock that accentuated the crisis, said his government would reassess the scale of the country’s losses with Lazard and pursue a deal with the IMF.

Mr Mikati, however, said it was unlikely an agreement could be reached before year-end.

The IMF and the international community have insisted that Lebanon must introduce reforms before financial assistance is unlocked including a capital control law, a state budget and a resolution to reform the banking sector.