2,700-year-old toilet found in Jerusalem

Archaeologists make rare find from days when private bathrooms were a luxury in the city

Oct 5, 2021

Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority said on Tuesday that the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City. It was designed for comfortable sitting, with a deep septic tank dug underneath.

“A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity and only a few were found to date,” said Yaakov Billig, the director of the excavation in the Armon Hanatziv neighbourhood.

“Only the rich could afford toilets,” he said. A famed rabbi once suggested that to be wealthy is “to have a toilet next to his table”, Mr Billig said.

Animal bones and pottery found in the septic tank could shed light on the lifestyle and diet of people living at that time, as well as ancient diseases, the antiquities authority said.

The archaeologists found stone columns from the era. They said there was evidence of a nearby garden with orchards and aquatic plants — more signs that the people living there were quite wealthy.

The details of the discovery will be illustrated during the conference titled Innovations in the Archaeology of Jerusalem and Its Surroundings, on Wednesday and Thursday in Jerusalem.

