Palestinians in Israeli jails will go on hunger strike to protest conditions

Arab Israeli protesters lift Palestinian flags and placards showing six prisoners who escaped from Israel's Gilboa prison. AFP

Almost 1,400 Palestinians in Israeli prisons will go on hunger strike to protest against their detention conditions following a jailbreak last week, the Palestinian Authority said on Tuesday.

Tensions have been running high since six inmates staged a dramatic escape from a high-security jail in northern Israel on September 6, via a tunnel dug under a sink. Four have been recaptured.

Hundreds of their fellow inmates were transferred to other jails and their personal items confiscated, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club.

Angry prisoners started fires in several jails.

“The situation is very bad in the prisons,” Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Authority's commission for prisoners, told the AFP. "That's why they're going on hunger strike."

He said 1,380 prisoners – of more than 4,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails – would start the strike action on Friday, and would be joined by other inmates next week.

Mr Abu Bakr added that talks between the Israeli prison authorities and prisoner representatives had made no progress so far.

The Red Cross said Israel has decided to allow prisoner visits that were suspended last week.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Six Palestinians have escaped from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Getty

But Mr Abu Bakr expressed concern over the fate of the four escapees now recaptured, who the Red Cross has not been allowed to visit.

Palestinian lawyer Khaled Mahjana told AFP he would meet two of the four – Yaqub Qadri and Mohammad Ardah – on Tuesday evening.

Mr Abu Bakr also expressed fears for the health of another recaptured fugitive, Zakaria Zubeidi, following social media reports he had been sent to hospital.

Prison authorities said Monday he was still in custody and had not been hospitalised.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

How to vote in the UAE 1) Download your ballot https://www.fvap.gov/ 2) Take it to the US Embassy 3) Deadline is October 15 4) The embassy will ensure all ballots reach the US in time for the November 3 poll

