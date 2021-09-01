Morocco's teens get Covid vaccine for new school year

A girl holds her mother's hand while receiving her Covid-19 vaccine as Morocco launches a campaign to vaccinate 12-17 year olds before the start of the school year, Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. AP

Morocco has expanded its Covid-19 vaccination campaign to children from Tuesday, where students aged 12 to 17 are now eligible to receive jabs.

The North African country has administrated about 33 million doses to adults, according to the World Health Organisation, and is now focusing on inoculating teenagers to ensure a safe return to schools.

A total of 420 vaccination centres, including at schools, have opened across Morocco to vaccinate minors from August 31 to October 3.

“I chose to vaccinate my daughter, because we want our children to be able to go to school,” said Fattouma Chouilakh, the mother of 12-year-old Aya Achouri, who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Amr Alim Middle School in Rabat.

“We suffered a lot of problems with distance education," Ms Chouilakh said. "There were no positive results."

The vaccine is not mandatory and parents are the ones deciding if their children will receive the shots.

Those who do not want to vaccinate their children will not be allowed to send them to school and must instead follow a distance education programme, said Ryad Solh, the head of the Amr Alim Middle School.

“Parents got it, so children also must get it, because they have the risk of being infected too,” said Hassania Ouazghi, the mother of 12-year-old Nour El Houda El Karamssi, who also received the vaccine on Tuesday.

The campaign, which will use the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines, is expected to reach about 3 million Moroccan students, health authorities said.

Morocco announced in July that it would begin producing the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. The pharmaceutical company Sothema had planned to produce up to five million doses every month.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 A Moroccan nurse prepares a syringe with the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Casablanca, Morocco. AP Photo

The North African country has registered more than 856,000 coronavirus cases and 12,540 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Morocco had lengthened its night curfew last month, to start two hours earlier at 9pm, as it tightened restrictions to counter a surge in coronavirus infections.

