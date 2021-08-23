Israeli Prime Minister to present Joe Biden with new Iran strategy

US President Joe Biden will receive Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Washington on Thursday, when the Israeli leader is expected to push back against US and European attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

The deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was adopted in 2015 and put into effect in 2016 after negotiations led by the administration of US president Barack Obama and former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.

Israel opposes the deal, saying that Iran's continued enrichment of uranium could lead to a weapon.

Under the arrangement, Iran allowed inspections of sensitive nuclear research and development sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange for the relaxation of sanctions that Washington had impose upon Iran, starting with the 1979 revolution.

But the deal was abandoned in 2018 by former president Donald Trump, who claimed that Iran had reneged on the terms of the deal by covertly pursuing the development of a nuclear weapon.

The US withdrawal from the JCPOA led to an continuing European effort to revive the deal with Mr Rouhani, perceived by some as a moderate leader who wanted Iran to re-engage with the wider world.

He left office on 15 June after two terms as president. Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative leader long aligned to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Al Khamenei, is his replacement.

Mr Biden promised to revive the deal before his election in 2020, work that began with renewed multinational talks in Vienna after his inauguration.

But Tehran has pushed for a hard bargain. Iran's Parliament had previously threatened to use legislation that called for the suspension of IAEA inspections and an increase in uranium enrichment.

That has since happened, sending talks in Vienna into disarray and leading to their suspension last month.

On August 18, the IAEA said Iran had continued manufacturing uranium, which can be used at the core of nuclear devices.

“On 14 August 2021, the agency verified ... that Iran had used 257g of uranium enriched up to 20 per cent U-235 in the form of UF4 [uranium tetrafluoride] to produce 200g of uranium metal enriched up to 20 per cent U-235,” the IAEA said.

Tehran has also taken a much harder line in the nuclear deal talks, involving Britain, France, Germany, Russia China and the US – the latter through a special representative.

The EU has also taken part. Iran has insisted the US act first on removing sanctions before inspections can resume.

Israeli fears

Mr Bennett will present an “orderly plan that we have formulated in the past two months,” he said on Twitter. It will curb Iran’s nuclear activities and its “regional aggression”, he said.

The 2015 accord is “no longer relevant, even by the standards of those who once thought that it was,” Mr Bennett said.

Negotiations between Tehran and other world powers including the US and European Union have stalled since Iran's election in June, and Mr Raisi has not yet signalled when they might resume.

Without a deal, Iran’s oil exports are likely to remain under US sanctions, a serious weight on Iran's economy which has also been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Mr Bennett, who became prime minister in June, will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi soon after he returns from the US, he said.

“We are now in a very rapid process, of restoring relations with the entire region so that together we can build a coalition to block Islamic and Iranian extremism,” Mr Bennett said.

Separately, Iran on Sunday urged Japan to release millions of dollars worth of oil money frozen by the US sanctions.

