Together (Cinemas)

Real-life married actors Dave Franco and Alison Brie star in this horror film about a couple who move to the countryside in an attempt to mend their broken relationship.

There, they encounter a supernatural force who begins to physically fuse them together, as the story delves into themes of codependency and intimacy.

Air date: October 16

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A