Experts predict that in the future food will be scanned by smartphones to determine its nutrition content for an individual consumer. Getty Images
Lifestyle

Wellbeing

Kale cake and insects as protein: What does the future of nutrition look like?

Experts at sustainable food expo in Dubai speculate on plant-based cuisine and what diets will be like next century

Katy Gillett

September 28, 2024

