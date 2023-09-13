Popular Japanese stretching studio opens in Abu Dhabi

Everybody performs some form of stretching – from the morning wiggle to the simple leg stretches in the middle of a busy office day. While the benefits of stretching is well documented, a Japanese fitness studio has been promoting its one-on-one assisted technique to great success.

Dr.stretch, which has studios in 120 locations across Japan, as well as in Malaysia, Singapore, China and Taiwan, opened a studio in Abu Dhabi last week, marking its first foray outside of East Asia.

Located inside Shams Boutik, a community mall in Al Reem Island, the studio's ultimate goal is to introduce people to the “transformative benefits” of stretching, says Venelin Tsonev, the owner of the Abu Dhabi franchise.

Dr.stretch claims its patented techniques can access certain muscles of the body that are not within one's own reach.

Called the Core Balance Stretch aimed at “inner muscles”, the signature technique was invented by Genki Yamaguchi, a former trainer of American baseball team Boston Red Sox. He practised it on athletes who regularly underwent intense training and game seasons.

The method fuses dynamic movements, rhythmic vibrations and targeted range of motion techniques to achieve deep muscle stretching. It is meant to improve balance, strength and flexibility, as well as to achieve a sense of renewed energy.

Since the opening of the Abu Dhabi branch, Tsonev says they have received customers from all ages and levels of physical activity.

“We have a lot of people over 29 years old. Some of them work out regularly, but there are also those who are looking to target specific issues arising from everyday activities, like from sitting too much in the office,” she says.

Customers can book sessions of up to 90 minutes long.

The facility looks like a gym, with bright lights, an open area and a few enclosed spaces. Tsonev says they want to emphasise how different they are from a spa. There are 15 beds at the facility, and each customer is assigned one stretch trainer who will do a customer assessment to determine which muscle groups are in need of work.

Although it sounds like a regular massage session, it is very different, according to senior trainer Kenjiro Nagao. He explains it as being somewhere between a sports massage and a chiropractic session. Essentially, the whole session employs passive stretching, which means customers don't have to exert much effort to stretch – which will be the trainer's job.

People with back pains, or those feeling stiff in certain parts of their bodies are the ones who will benefit the most in Dr.stretch sessions. But Nagao says even those who just want some good stretching to feel revitalised after a hard day's work can definitely try it out.