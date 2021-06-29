Airbnb offers Gaudi fans a chance to spend the night in first home the architect designed

Casa Vicens in Barcelona has been turned into a museum dedicated to the architect and his design work

His designs can be seen all around Spain but now, the first home designed by famous Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi will open its doors for a special one-night stay via Airbnb this autumn.

Casa Vicens, which is listed for just $1 (Dh4) on the accommodation-booking website, is located in Barcelona’s Gracia neighbourhood.

It was originally built as a summerhouse but, these days, sits as a museum dedicated to the architect and his work in the region.

“Built as a lavish summerhouse for a local family in 1885, Casa Vicens was designed by internationally renowned architect, Antoni Gaudi. A riotous mix of colours and influences, it was Gaudi’s first ever commission and it is widely regarded as being one of the first buildings of the Art Nouveau movement. This hidden gem was declared part of Unesco World Heritage in 2005,” reads the Airbnb listing.

The booking comes with a tour from Casa Vicens Gaudi host Emili, a member of the team who recently transformed Gaudi’s first house into a museum. He will share his insights and knowledge from the recent restoration project during an extensive tour of the space.

Doors will also be closed to the public, meaning guests have unprecedented access to explore the historic building.

Read More

Spain is reopening to vaccinated tourists from all countries, including the UAE, on June 7. UnsplashSpain travel guide: everything you need to know as the country opens to vaccinated tourists

An offbeat guide to Barcelona: 5 quirky experiences to try

"We are excited to give guests the opportunity to experience this house as Gaudi designed it – as a nature oasis. We are deeply committed to the preservation of Gaudi's cultural heritage and it will be a great pleasure to share the building's secrets and rich history with whoever books," said Emili.

As part of the stay, guests will also be treated to a Gaudi-inspired menu from a Michelin star restaurant in the dining room, as well as a nightcap in the luxurious smoking room.

To conclude the evening, guests will head to the Vicens family master bedroom and, in the morning, be treated to a full Mediterranean breakfast in the private city garden.

Booking opens on Monday, July 12 at 4pm CEST (6pm GST) for a one-night stay for two guests. For more information visit airbnb.com/gaudi

Published: June 29, 2021 03:51 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Business executives can apply for an exemption from quarantine rules in the UK. Getty

Business executives allowed to leave UK quarantine

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
France's Paul Pogba during the defeat on penalties to Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest. AP

From Euro 2020 favourites to toppled giants: how it all went wrong for France

Football
Nora Abdullah Al Neyadi was one of the two winners of the third Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Prize-winning Emirati teacher urges society to accept children of all abilities

Education
The Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel on site at Expo 2020 Dubai and is taking bookings. Courtesy: Rove Hotels

Only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is now taking bookings – for Dh1,000 a night

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read