Airbnb offers Gaudi fans a chance to spend the night in first home the architect designed

His designs can be seen all around Spain but now, the first home designed by famous Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi will open its doors for a special one-night stay via Airbnb this autumn.

Casa Vicens, which is listed for just $1 (Dh4) on the accommodation-booking website, is located in Barcelona’s Gracia neighbourhood.

It was originally built as a summerhouse but, these days, sits as a museum dedicated to the architect and his work in the region.

“Built as a lavish summerhouse for a local family in 1885, Casa Vicens was designed by internationally renowned architect, Antoni Gaudi. A riotous mix of colours and influences, it was Gaudi’s first ever commission and it is widely regarded as being one of the first buildings of the Art Nouveau movement. This hidden gem was declared part of Unesco World Heritage in 2005,” reads the Airbnb listing.

The booking comes with a tour from Casa Vicens Gaudi host Emili, a member of the team who recently transformed Gaudi’s first house into a museum. He will share his insights and knowledge from the recent restoration project during an extensive tour of the space.

Doors will also be closed to the public, meaning guests have unprecedented access to explore the historic building.

"We are excited to give guests the opportunity to experience this house as Gaudi designed it – as a nature oasis. We are deeply committed to the preservation of Gaudi's cultural heritage and it will be a great pleasure to share the building's secrets and rich history with whoever books," said Emili.

As part of the stay, guests will also be treated to a Gaudi-inspired menu from a Michelin star restaurant in the dining room, as well as a nightcap in the luxurious smoking room.

To conclude the evening, guests will head to the Vicens family master bedroom and, in the morning, be treated to a full Mediterranean breakfast in the private city garden.

Booking opens on Monday, July 12 at 4pm CEST (6pm GST) for a one-night stay for two guests. For more information visit airbnb.com/gaudi