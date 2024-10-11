Halloween 2024: Themed meals, parties and events to keep on your radar in the UAE

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/09/halloween-costume-ideas-pop-culture-raygun-beyonce-cowboy-carter/" target="_blank">Halloween</a> is fast approaching and themed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/31/dubai-evening-brunches/" target="_blank">brunches</a>, after-dark parties and family-friendly events are being lined up at restaurants, hotels and other attractions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/10/02/world-culinary-awards-2024-dubai/" target="_blank">Restaurants </a>are becoming more creative with parties, while theme parks are going all out to celebrate the occasion with activities for families with small children. Here are our top picks. <b>Barasti</b> A scary carnival is the theme of this year's party at the popular Dubai beach club. Customised make-up stations will be on-site to help guests blend into the thematic decorations, which include a spooky spinning wheel for photo opportunities. Some drinks will be served in themed bottles, with other beverages transformed in line with the celebration. Beach bites such as burgers and hot dogs are on the menu too. The main event is a set by DJ Liu. The evening's best-dressed will also be rewarded. <i>October 26; 7pm-3am; Dh100 door fee; Dubai Marina; 056 689 1922</i> <b>Coya Abu Dhabi</b> The restaurant will be decorated in black and red for a masquerade ball, and guests are encouraged to come in mysterious but elegant looks. DJ Dani Zavera will helming the music booth. There's a live band and dancers too. Traditional Peruvian dishes will be on the menu, from Coya's signature guacamole to an array of anticucho seekers, maki rolls and more. <i>October 31; 6pm-1am; a la carte; Al Maryah Island; 02 306 7000</i> <b>Ly-la</b> The darker sides of the zodiac will take centre stage at Ly-la. The venue will be transformed into a cosmological wonder with glowing stars and constellations. A team of live actors, embodying the zodiac elements, will be part of the experience. Guests can also have their fortunes read by a professional tarot reader while browsing the a la carte menu. <i>October 31; 10.30pm onwards; Dubai International Financial Centre; 056 680 0430</i> <b>Nazcaa</b> The Japanese-Peruvian restaurant at Address Dubai Mall Hotel is hosting an Amazonian-inspired party, where guests will be transported into the ancient world of Inca mysticism. Dark, atmospheric decor will line the restaurant, with an Inca-themed live performance to set the mood. A make-up artist will be on hand to help guests create their best look, while DJ Florian takes over at midnight for an after-dinner party. <i>October 31; 8pm onwards; a la carte; Address Dubai Mall; 04 542 4200</i> <b>SushiSamba</b> Sushisamba's Halloween theme is Redrum, which is murder spelt backwards. Guests are invited to celebrate the occasion in Halloween chic, this means donning masks with dark elegance and a dash of glamour. Red and black motif is a popular option, in line with the seductive interiors taking over the place. Themed beverages are on the menu, while DJ Charlelie will hit the decks. <i>October 31; 10.30pm-2am; a la carte; Palm Jumeirah; 04 278 4888</i> <b>Rodeo Drive</b> Boil and bubble soup, Dracula salad, devil's chicken and roasted bat risotto are some of the dishes that will be served at Rodeo Drive in Dubai. The meal aside, the restaurant is also organising a dungeon hunt, a live Latino band and a bull-ride contest. <i>October 28 to November 2; 6pm-4am; a la carte; Trade Centre; 054 417 7028</i> <b>Ribambelle</b> The new children-focused restaurant in Bluewaters Island is hosting a party that will involves arts and crafts workshops and cryptic-themed cooking classes. Families with little ones are encouraged to don their most creative costumes for the occasion. <i>October 31; 9am-10pm; Bluewaters Island; 04 581 5555</i> <b>The Green Planet</b> The indoor zoo is transforming into a haunted rainforest, with visitors daring to know more about some of the venue's most skin-crawling residents, from cockroaches to snakes and other reptiles. Guests can also gather around the Kapok Tree for educational spooky tales on the legends and mysteries of the rainforest and its animals. <i>October 20 to November 3; 10am-6pm; from Dh135; City Walk; 800 7699</i> <b>Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi</b> More than 60 spooky characters will roam the Yas Island theme park, providing chills and giggles to families, while a slew of other activities are also lined up. Children can purchase a treat bag for the trick-or-treat trail, while at the plaza stage, Scooby-Doo and the gang will perform a live show. Visitors can also take pictures with characters and take part in Daffy Duck's spooky dance party. Characters from the DC universe will also be present, including Joker and the Gotham City sirens. <i>October 5 to November 3; 11am-7pm; from Dh395; Yas Island; 600 511115</i> <b>FunZone UBK</b> A children-only brunch is being hosted, with all-you-can-eat dishes and drinks. There will be karaoke booths, arcade games, foosball tables and an interactive bar where guests can mix their own mocktails. Face painting stations are also on-site and guests are encouraged to come in their spookiest costumes for a chance to win a prize. The event is for children aged nine to 14. <i>November 3; 1pm-4pm; Dh199 per child; Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers; 04 438 0000</i> <b>Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts</b> The Polynesian-themed resort within the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex is celebrating with family-friendly fun, eerie decorations and a spooky games arena. Activities include pin the nose on the pumpkin and there will be face painting stations and live dancers. Checked-in hotel guests (room rates from Dh1,699 per night) can also enjoy a relaxed breakfast with a revitalising yoga session. On Saturday, there will be a themed brunch (from Dh250 per person). <i>October 25 to October 27; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 810 9999</i> <b>The Lost Chambers Aquarium</b> The aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm will transform into The Haunted Chambers for Halloween. The occasion will be complete with spooky decorations, themed games and activities such as mummy wrap and scavenger hunt. There will also be educational experiences on creatures in the ocean. <i>October 30 to November 1; 10am-9pm; Dh85 per adult, Dh65 per child; aquaventureworld.com</i> <b>Circuit X</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/31/hudayriyat-island-abu-dhabi-guide/" target="_blank">Hudayriyat Island</a> is offering a more adrenalin-pumped affair. The sports-focused venue is hosting a glow-in-the-dark event, complete with eerie creatures lurking around while guests brave high ropes, zip line and a free-fall experience. A month's pass at Circuit X is up for grabs in a costume competition. <i>October 31 to November 2; 4pm-10pm; from Dh40; Hudayriyat Island; 02 691 0302</i> <b>Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai</b> Only available for checked-in guests, the beach resort is transforming its grounds with decorations and a line-up of activities ideal for families with small children. Arts and crafts stations are at the hotel's camp safari area, where little ones can create masks, ghost lanterns and wicked bracelets. There will also be a children's disco and film screenings, with titles such as <i>Hotel Transylvania</i> and <i>The Addams Family</i>, being shown. <i>October 29 to October 31; from Dh1,280 for an all-inclusive stay; Dubai Islands; 04 522 9999</i> <b>Ella’s Eatery</b> Classic-themed films, face-painting activities and a popcorn cart add to the fun at this pet-friendly neighbourhood spot, which will be decorated with spooky trinkets to embrace the occasion. <i>October 31; 3pm-7pm; a la carte; Palm View East; 04 557 0984</i> <b>Legoland Dubai</b> Guests can walk through the monster-themed gateway adorned with eerie lights and decorations at Legoland Dubai, where Lord Vampyre has taken over. Families with small children can embark on a Lego-themed trick-or-treat at the park, collecting Haribo candies, Halloween hats and other sweets along the way. There is a pumpkin build at Miniland. Other activities include a mini-maze, a dance party and 4D movie screenings. Every weekend, the best-dressed visitor will be crowned at the Kingdoms Stage. <i>October 12 to November 3; 11am-7pm; from Dh295; 800 2629464</i> <b>Motiongate Dubai</b> There's something for everyone on Fright Nights. Adults can enjoy five horror-themed mazes, including a new one inspired by the <i>Saw</i> franchise where visitors must find their way through Jigsaw's deadly traps. Other mazes include a tombstone-themed one and another that features Hades. Families with small children can instead opt for a Smurfs-themed interactive storytelling or a dance showdown with the friendly monsters from Hotel Transylvania. Other lively performances, as well as character meet-and-greets, are available too. <i>October 1 to October 31; 11pm-8pm; from Dh295; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 820 0000</i> <b>Times Square Centre</b> The community mall is hosting its Broomstick Halloween Ball. Several themed arts and crafts stations are scattered across the venue's ground and first floors, as well trick-or-treat spots and makeshift platforms for live storytelling and magic shows. Children can also watch out for occasional games, including a costume competition where winners will get prizes. <i>October 24 to October 27; noon-7pm; Al Quoz; 04 341 8020</i>