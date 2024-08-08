When is Raksha Bandhan 2024 and why do Indians tie a rakhi?

Every year during the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan sisters tie a rakhi, or bracelet, around the wrist of their brothers. The ritual is meant to protect him from evil and cements the siblings' bond. While the practice can be traced back to ancient Hindu texts, the festival has evolved over the years, with the essence being the celebration of a brother-sister relationship. The ritual is not limited to siblings, with cousins, friends and even colleagues tying rakhis. The person receiving the rakhi traditionally reciprocates the gesture in the form of money or gifts. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/08/10/raksha-bandhan-festival-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Raksha Bandhan</a> literally translates to "bond of protection". Raksha Bandhan is usually celebrated on the last day of Shraavana, the fifth month in the Hindu lunar calendar, which means the date changes every year. This year, it falls on Monday, August 19. The day is a bank holiday in most parts of India and Nepal. While various iterations exist, the tradition usually involves a ritual where the sister offers prayers and applies a tikka or vermilion paste on her brother's forehead. She then ties a rakhi around his wrist for protection. The brother in turn offers her gifts and vows to protect her. Brother and sister then feed each other sweets to celebrate their bond. Since the day is a public holiday in most parts of India and Nepal, it usually encompasses visits to each other's families with many dressed in their traditional best. The festival is also a major commercial event, with shops, big brands and restaurants offering Raksha Bandhan deals. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/08/12/raksha-bandhan-2022-how-bollywood-stars-celebrated-the-rakhi-festival/" target="_blank">Many celebrities also join in</a>, with everyone from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2021/08/23/how-bollywood-stars-marked-raksha-bandhan-from-priyanka-chopra-to-anushka-sharma/" target="_blank">Priyanka Chopra</a> to Anushka Sharma celebrating. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar starred in a film called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/08/10/akshay-kumars-bollywood-film-in-pictures/" target="_blank"><i>Raksha Bandhan</i></a> in 2022<i>, </i>which is based on a brother's relationship with his four sisters. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/08/10/akshay-kumar-says-bollywood-film-raksha-bandhan-is-his-best-film-ever/" target="_blank">In an interview with <i>The Nationa</i>l</a>, the actor said the family drama was one of the best films he's done. There are no specific timings for Raksha Bandhan, but in some cultures, sisters fast until they've offered prayers and tied rakhis on their brothers. As a result, the ritual is usually completed early in the day, with celebrations going on all day and into the evening. According to some astrologers, this year the Purnima Tithi, or auspicious time, begins at 3.05am on August 19 and ends at 11.55pm the same day. So, rakhis can be tied at any time during that period. The rakhi or the charm tied around the wrist has also evolved with the times. They vary widely in design and price, from simple woven threads to intricate bejewelled ones. In 2021, the Bluetooth rakhi was hugely popular. Available online and designed to look like a traditional rakhi, the high-tech rakhi comes with an accompanying app allowing the sister to record her brother's vow of protection. Whenever he forgets his vow, the sister can then play it for the brother to remind him. For people looking for an environmentally friendly option, there are brands that offer colourful designs made with organic cotton threads. Some even come embedded with seeds that can be planted and grown. In the UAE, gifts platform IGP has launched a range of rakhis and hampers for different budgets. Their range includes the Navratna Rakhi (Dh55), adorned with nine different gemstones, each representing a planet and symbolising good luck and prosperity. Their Rakhi Hamper (Dh225) includes two rakhis, made with semi-precious stones, as well as traditional Raksha Bandhan snacks in a luxury gift box. Vego, the plant-based cafe in Dubai, is also offering a range of rakhi hampers starting at Dh130, which includes rakhis, vegan treats as well as traditional sweets. Dubai caterer Paprika has launched a range of dessert boxes for gifting. Starting at Dh30, the Rakhi Special Mini Box contains ladoos in a variety of flavours including chocolate and kunafa.