Winter reopenings in Dubai, from Ripe Market to Miracle Garden

As temperatures start to cool down, outdoor venues in Dubai have begun to reveal their reopening plans.

In recent weeks, several locations that were closed during the hot summer months – from beach lounges to markets and adventure parks – have announced their grand comebacks

Here are some that are open again or will be soon.

Ripe Market

Ripe Market is ready for its al fresco season, and will reopen at the gates of Dubai Police Academy Park on October 14.

The market has been organising pop-ups inside malls across the UAE while its permanent location in Dubai closed during the summer.

Further details have yet to be revealed about this year's outdoor programme, but visitors can look forward to familiar staples such as a farmer's market, home-grown businesses selling everything from fashion to home decor, as well as food trucks and live entertainment.

The weekend outdoor market will be open from 9am to 9pm on Saturdays, and 9am to 7pm on Sundays until May next year.

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden is now open. Photo: Dubai Miracle Garden

The world's biggest natural flower garden has reopened for its 12th season.

The family-friendly destination in Al Barsha South is home to gigantic flower sculptures, from cartoon characters to an Emirates A380 aircraft. The venue also has a sprawling sunflower field, an umbrella tunnel and a lake park, among other themed areas.

More than 30 food and drink shops are available on site, and this season also marks the return of activities such as a flower parade and yoga at the park.

Open daily; 9am-9pm on weekdays, 9am-11pm on weekends and public holidays; from Dh65; dubaimiraclegarden.com

Terra Cabins

Glamping season is also back, as JA Hatta Fort Hotel announces the return of its Terra Cabins.

The chalet-style cabins enjoy the charm of the Hajar mountains with the rooms designed to catch plenty of light and blend in with the serene environment, while maintaining a luxury hotel-like experience. Cabin amenities include a minibar, walk-in rain shower, on-demand multimedia projector, wardrobe and alcove seating area.

Two cabin options are available to book, and all guests can use the amenities at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

More information is available at jaresortshotels.com

Shimmers

The beachside restaurant serves Greek-inspired dishes. Photo: Shimmers

The beachside restaurant at Jumeirah Mina A'Salam is now accepting guests.

Doubling as an al fresco lounge, the venue has Burj Al Arab views, and serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as tzatziki, baked sea bass, grilled chicken souvlaki and a host of other seafood items.

It is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special offer: Dh200 for a three-course menu, which is available to book until September 30.

Open daily; 4pm-1am; Madinat Jumeirah; 800 323232

Aventura Parks

The zip line park and obstacle course playground is back for another season.

Designed for thrill-seekers, the theme park is home to 80 obstacle courses, 24 ziplines and other activities designed to promote movement and problem-solving skills. There are trampolines and swings, as well as restaurants all nestled around a tranquil ghaf forest.

This season, the park offers a special experience for children aged five to eight, which encourages them to disconnect from technology and spend time outdoors. It is priced at Dh149 per child for a three-hour programme.

Open daily; 2pm-8pm; from Dh35 for a general entrance ticket; Mushrif Park; aventuraparks.com

Global Village

Global Village is a favourite with residents and tourists. Ruel Pableo / The National

Popular attraction Global Village will return on October 18.

This year marks the family destination's 28th season, which is starting one week earlier than usual due to popular demand. Details have yet to be announced, but visitors can expect the country pavilions, an array of food and drink options, live performances and other al fresco fun.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae

Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub

Hatta season six has begun. Photo: Dubai Holdings

Hatta Resorts and the Hatta Wadi Hub have reopened for their sixth season. Perched on the Hajar mountains, Hatta is a popular adventure activity spot for residents and tourists.

Activities in the area include kayaking, hiking, ziplining and the Hatta drop-in waterslide. But this year also marks the opening of the Aerial Adventure Park, which is spread over 39 platforms with 66 elements to conquer.

These include a high-ropes course, a giant swing, zip line belay and the Leap of Faith. Each park experience lasts between 90 minutes and two hours, and it can hold up to 75 visitors at a time.

The park also has a ground-level area that caters for up to 10 children aged three to six at a time. Experiences there last 30 to 45 minutes.

More information is available at visithatta.com

Nikki Beach

The beach club is reopening on Friday. Photo: Nikki Beach

The popular beach club in Dubai is reopening with a winter season of outdoor parties.

DJs Mademoiselle Sabah, Alexis Nohra and Tom Noize will perform while guests can lounge under the sun.

Open Tuesday to Sunday; 11am-8pm; Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeirah; dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Nuska Beach

The beachfront restaurant has plenty of seafood on its menu. Photo: Nuska Beach

The beachside venue at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is back, with lunch and dinner offerings, as well as a Saturday brunch.

On the menu are small bites such as fried whitebait fish and machego cheese croquettes; plus mains with a focus on seafood, such as lobster linguini, seafood rice stew, baked lamb meatballs, Wagyu burger and rib-eye steak.

A la carte menu aside, the venue offers a set three-course lunch (Dh295) from Sunday to Friday, plus Saturday brunch (Dh395), both with live entertainment.

Daily; 12.30pm-1am; Jumeirah Beach Hotel; 800 323 232