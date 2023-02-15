New inflatable playground at Dubai Parks & Resorts aims for world record

A new inflatable playground is opening at Dubai Parks & Resorts on Friday — and it's aiming to be certified as the “largest inflatable bouncy castle” in the world.

JumpX at Riverland, one of the attraction's three theme parks, features adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, obstacles and other child-friendly activities.

The playground is attempting to set a Guinness World Record, although the official size has not been disclosed. The current title holder, The Big Bounce America in Colorado, spans an area of 1,062.25 square metres and was certified in 2018.

Climbing walls at JumpX at Dubai Parks & Resorts. Photo: Dubai Parks & Resorts

“JumpX is a world of entertainment centred on active adventure in a safe outdoor environment,” said Fernando Eiroa, chief executive of park operator Dubai Holding Entertainment.

Inflatable parks aren't new to Dubai. In 2019, Air Maniax, an indoor facility, opened in Al Quoz. It houses a 1,394 square metre inflatable arena.

There is also AquaFun, which features inflatable slides, obstacles and running walls floating on the waters of Jumeirah Beach Residence. With a size of 42,200 square metres, the water park earned the Guinness World Record for the “largest inflatable aqua park” last year. It can accommodate up to 500 people at the same time.

The opening of the new Dubai Parks & Resorts attraction comes after the recent addition of Dino Mania, also at Riverland, where animatronic dinosaurs — including raptors, triceratops, a T-Rex and more — entertain children (and adults) in a 45-minute parade.

Tickets to JumpX start at Dh60 per hour. Special rates will apply to those with tickets to any of the other theme parks within Dubai Parks & Resorts, including Motiongate and Legoland. More information is available at dubaiparksandresorts.com

Scroll through the gallery below for images from Dubai Parks & Resorts' Dino Mania parade