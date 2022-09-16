Where to watch World Cup 2022 games in fan zones in Dubai

While football fans can expect screenings and pub grub galore across the UAE for the Fifa World Cup, some venues are preparing for kick-off in dedicated fan zones.

These typically serve refreshments, music and even merchandise in a set-up that screams football fever.

Here are a few ways to catch all the action in Qatar when the biggest spectacle in sport begins in November.

McGettigan's x Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Irish pub chain McGettigan’s will take over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre to host Fanzone, a space dedicated to screening the matches.

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 First match: November 20 Final 16 round: December 3 to 6 Quarter-finals: December 9 and 10 Semi-finals: December 13 and 14 Final: December 18

Organisers say the UAE’s largest TV screen will be installed at the venue, allowing fans to watch the action from locations across the park. As well as showing the games, the venue will host live music and family-friendly activities. The Dh150 entry fee is redeemable against food and drink.

Seating options include VIP booths, picnic tables and a dedicated family zone, with picnic benches and more screens to watch the games.

As the football tournament is running into December, there will also be a Winterfest Zone made up of a snow park, skating rink, festive market, Santa’s grotto, Christmas jumper party and festive movie screenings. Timings are yet to be confirmed.

November 20 to December 18; from Dh150; Dubai Media City, Dubai; mcgettigans.com/fanzone

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

The Beach Stadium will comprise four fan zones. Photo: Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

The waterfront hotel in Dubai Marina is gearing up to open the “mega” Beach Stadium, a 1,600-square-metre space launching on November 20.

The outdoor venue will have the capacity to host 1,000, and will feature several large screens across four separate fan zones called The Beach, Tiger Bar, Wavebreaker and The Garden.

The Beach fan zone is the largest of the four, with the capacity to host 500 guests, who can enjoy comfy sunbeds and views of Ain Dubai as they watch the matches on 32-square-metre screens. Tiger Bar can accommodate 150 guests and is designed for large groups and corporate get-togethers. The Wavebreaker deck will double as a live barbecue station, while Hilton’s private garden will offer shisha.

The Beach Stadium will put on a full roster of entertainment, including live music and activities for children. There are no age restrictions or entry fee for this fan zone, although a minimum spend on food and beverage will be applicable for certain games. Timings are yet to be confirmed.

November 20 to December 18; noon to late; free entry; The Walk JBR; 04 318 2319

The Football Park, DIFC

Football Park will open on the podium level of Gate Avenue, the DIFC. Photo: Art Dubai

Menus put together by Michelin-lauded restaurants. Private lounges with butlers. Chauffeur services. The Dubai International Financial Centre is going all out for the World Cup with the launch of The Football Park.

Located at the podium level of Gate Avenue, this fan zone aims to provide “a luxurious viewing experience”, complete with the aforementioned services, plus a dedicated concierge and even opportunities to watch certain games with celebrities and former football players.

The experience is being organised by the Art Dubai Group, which oversees numerous cultural events in the region, and Hoko Agency, which operates businesses within entertainment, sport and F&B.

Saleh Al Akrabi, chief executive of DIFC Property Management, said: “We are excited to give visitors and corporate guests an opportunity to experience a premium way to watch and be part of the world’s greatest football tournament. We will ensure The Football Park experience is as legendary as the game itself ... the next best thing to the live, on-field experience.”

Private bookings aside, the park also looks set to broadcast the games on outdoor screens open to the public, as well as hosting games, activities and entertainment during the tournament. Tickets went on sale on Thursday.

November 20 to December 18; Gate Avenue, the DIFC; info@footballparkatdifc.com

Address Beach Resort

The beachfront resort in JBR will set up an air-conditioned tent dedicated to football fans for the duration of the World Cup. Located on the hotel’s Events Lawn, the 250-seater tent will feature multiple screens and be decorated in the colours of the participating countries and teams.

Food and beverages will be served, redeemable against the Dh50 minimum spend per person. The menu includes vegetable spring rolls, chicken popcorn, fried calamari and grilled Boston sliders. Live entertainment will also be on hand.

The tent will welcome guests on a first-come, first-served basis, with those below 21 allowed in before 8pm to enjoy early kick-offs with the family.

November 20 to December 18; 12.30pm-2am; from Dh50; JBR, Dubai; dineatbeachresort@addresshotels.com

This list will be updated on a weekly basis