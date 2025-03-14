New electric Mini Cooper SE, Aceman SE and Countryman SE All4: Timeless classic that’s zippy and stylish

There are few vehicles on the planet more instantly recognisable than a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/05/14/electric-mini-cooper-review/" target="_blank">Mini</a>. Since it first appeared on the world’s roads in the late 1950s, the style and shape of the car have essentially remained true to the earliest versions, with subsequent updates retaining many of the same design cues that made it so recognisable in the first place. That’s not to say the Mini hasn’t come a long way since its origins as a two-door, front-wheel drive though. The brand has expanded the original concept over the years, and these days, there are three basic versions of the car – the Cooper, the Aceman and the Countryman. As ascertained, they look alike, but they’re distinguishable by how big or small (the clue is in the name) they are. The sportiest and most compact of the trio is the Cooper, named after John Cooper, who was responsible for tuning up the car in the first place and making it a rally favourite. Going up the size scale, next is the Aceman (the newest entry into the Mini line-up) and, for those seeking the biggest option, the Countryman. However, in spite of all that, they’re all still Minis and won't be mistaken for anything else. Most recently, the brand has brought the cars up to date by offering them in an electric guise. And, as is traditional with non-fossil-fuel-powered offerings these days, the lack of an internal combustion engine has done nothing to mitigate their performance. They’re still zippy, with the fastest versions getting up to 100kph in a little more than five seconds. In cars as compact as these, that acceleration is immediately felt. Speed aside, though, the most engaging thing about the trio of cars is their responsiveness. The Mini immediately made an impact on the world’s rally competitions when it was first introduced due to its manoeuvrability and, decades on, with these latest versions, nothing has changed. Drivers can tear around the tarmac with ease, plus with all those cute stylings, they may feel a little bit fancy and, indeed, flamboyant at the same time. Who would have thought such a thing was possible in a vehicle that seems to have been designed to emulate a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/giving-it-a-trial-run-at-the-uaes-first-go-karting-school-in-abu-dhabi-1.55628" target="_blank">go-kart</a>, not least in the amount of fun that can be had in it? There is some practicality as well with each car having a range of more than 400km on a single charge. Despite their most assuredly non-supercar status, vehicles such as these do turn heads, even in a place as obsessed with automobiles as Dubai. People seem to be unable to resist a look. Get up close, and it's easy to see why – the designers have done a great job in making its appearance downright enchanting. Suffice to say that, looks-wise, a modern Mini is about as far from, say, an electric Hummer as it’s possible to imagine. On this note, however, it should be said that one suspects most Mini owners wouldn’t dream of taking these compact rides off-road, despite some of the cars having a degree of ability in that department. It's easy to see why. Going out into the rough stuff might get grime all over the paintwork and cover up all those fancy stylings. But that might be the only chance of going incognito because, as noted, a Mini in pristine shape is always going to attract extra attention.