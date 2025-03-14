The Mini Electric Cooper S can reach up to 100kph in a little more than five seconds. Photo: Mini
The Mini Electric Cooper S can reach up to 100kph in a little more than five seconds. Photo: Mini

Lifestyle

Motoring

New electric Mini Cooper SE, Aceman SE and Countryman SE All4: Timeless classic that’s zippy and stylish

Few cars are as instantly recognisable as the Mini, which has stayed true to its famous design over the years

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Simon Wilgress-Pipe

March 14, 2025