The Ram 1500 TRX offers 712hp and 881Nm of power. Photo: Stellantis

The Hyundai Palisade is available for Dh180,000. Photo: Hyundai Motor America

The Chevrolet Tahoe offers 3,479 litres of space. Photo: Chevrolet

The electric Ford Explorer is an eco-friendly option. Photo: Ford Motor Company

The GAC GS8 has a pocket-friendly price of Dh170,000. Antonie Robertson / The National

Five alternatives to the Nissan Patrol, from economical GAC to electric Ford