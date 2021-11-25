No Filter DXB: rebranded Dubai International Motor Show returns as urban festival

Dubai’s reinvigorated international motor show opened to the public on Wednesday under the new moniker No Filter DXB.

Car events can be dramatic, but the essence of this show is more akin to a festival than a full-on petrolhead event. Artwork, music, and a general party atmosphere were all apparent when the doors opened.

This is an event that has gone from a glossy meet-and-greet at the World Trade Centre to a lively, outdoor happening amid the luxury yachts on Dubai Harbour. Music blasted out from stands across the site as the first arrivals rolled in, giving the full-on feel of an urban festival.

That’s not to say the emphasis isn’t still on the cars though. The usual stands, fewer in number than in previous years, admittedly, are still scattered with manufacturers’ latest models.

Ferrari golden keys on display at No Filter DXB. EPA

Customised and classic cars outnumber the modern variety this year, with plenty of individual offerings dating back to the early days of motoring for people to see. Under the banner #saynomore, the festival is playing host to UAE Car Clubs’ largest regional car competition.

New vehicles fresh on display include the latest Range Rover, the Nissan Ariya, the Lamborghini Centenario, and Bentley’s Mulliner GT. Attendees will also get to see the much-anticipated Ineos Grenadier for the first time in the region. The BMW iX is also in situ.

Alternative entertainment comes in the shape of Roll DXB, a stand offering skate lessons and live performances, a “fight-club-style” graffiti battle known as Art Attack, Oakley’s sizeable Skate Park slap bang in the centre of the site, and Jumy’s small-but-alluring NFT boutique. Restaurants Nikki Beach, Ting Irie and 25H Hotel offer the food options.

As darkness fell on the first day, the drifting community got to work, tearing up the tarmac with their sideways manoeuvres, with that noise being the only thing to compete with the thumping beats from various stalls around the exhibition site.

The main event will be a supercar parade that will set off on Saturday at 8.30am. A caravan of some of the world’s most expensive vehicles will travel from the harbour around JLT and JLB.

No Filter DXB is on now in Dubai Harbour. Tickets start from Dh60 for adults and Dh30 for children.