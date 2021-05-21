London luxury property: $13m townhouse a few feet from Manolo Blahnik’s first store

Featured property...

Sprimont House, 26-30 Old Church Street, Old Chelsea, London, SW3 5DQ

Key details...

Boutique townhouse part of a development of four lateral apartments and one other townhouse.

Sprimont House is a modern interpretation of a traditional Chelsea townhouse, boasting an abundance of light, space and luxury.

The property spans 3,821 square feet over four floors and has four bedrooms, an elevator, a kitchen, and a dining and living room wrapped around an interior courtyard.

Its interior was designed by award-winning company Andrew Martin, which boasts commercial clients including Jumeirah Group, Marriott Hotels, El Lodge and the Mandarin Oriental.

These interiors can be seen in the gallery above.

The interiors at Sprimont House were designed by acclaimed designers Andrew Martin. Courtesy Martin’s Properties

The backstory...

Sprimont House sits on the site of the Chelsea Porcelain Factory.

England’s inaugural porcelain factory, it began production around 1745 and kick-started the country’s porcelain revolution.

It enjoyed royal patronage, and The Queen Mother was a devotee of its botanical tableware which is still being produced today.

The factory played a pivotal role in the area’s arts and crafts history – Chelsea’s inherent creative spirit was born in the 18th century when craftspeople made the porcelain famous worldwide.

The artistic area...

Sprimont House lies in the heart of Old Chelsea on Old Church Street, near the River Thames and set back from the array of shops, cafes and eateries found on London’s King’s Road.

For those with a penchant for expensive shoes, Sprimont House couldn’t be more aptly located, just a few feet away from the world-renowned Manolo Blahnik shoe store.

Over the years, celebrities have hot-footed it to the premises in their droves, including Marianne Faithfull, Bianca Jagger, Paloma Picasso, David Bowie, Rupert Everett and David Hockney.

While the brand now has 17 flagship stores globally, the Old Church Street boutique remains the creative heart of the empire.

Shoe savant Manolo Blahnik started his footwear empire in Old Church Street, yards from Sprimont House. Alamy

Creativity is the area’s calling card, and Old Church Street is also home to Sound Techniques, a small recording studio in a former dairy which opened its doors in the 1960s.

Artists and bands who made seminal albums there include Nick Drake, John Martyn, Pink Floyd, Fairport Convention and Jethro Tull.

A creative bunch indeed, but nothing eclipses the world-famous Chelsea Arts Club in the creativity stakes.

Founded in 1891 by a local group of artists, led by the painter James Abbott Mcneill Whistler, it began its life on King’s Road but in 1901 migrated to Old Church Street.

Today the exclusive club has over 2,400 members, including painters, sculptors, architects, writers, poets, actors, musicians, dancers, filmmakers and photographers.

Unlike the UK’s state school system, admittance is meritocratic, so proximity to the club won’t help the future Sprimont House owner get in. However, living in the artisanal property might just provide the ambient inspiration to pen a work of enough creative merit to open the door.

The facade of Chelsea Arts Club is daubed in a mural by street artist Morganico. Alamy

What the brokers say...

“Chelsea has always had enduring appeal to top international investors due to its world-class schools, shops and restaurants in a historic British setting,” said Richard Bourne, managing director of Martin’s Properties.

“Our development at Old Church Street sits discreetly and securely on one of the finest streets in the area, ideally located for the famous King’s Road, Knightsbridge and South Kensington, yet moments from the River Thames.

“There are numerous amenities on the doorstep, including the exclusive shops and restaurants of the King’s Road, as well as Sloane Street and Sloane Square. Battersea Park with its 200 acres of parkland and lakes is close by for rest and relaxation.

“Our vision for the development at Old Church Street was to create a modern day interpretation of the Chelsea Townhouse with all the benefits that brings, against a backdrop of living in one of the most desirable areas in London.”

Sprimont House is on sale with Martin’s Properties

