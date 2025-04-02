One Last Thing: Omar Al Gurg on the existence of aliens and the most niche thing he watches on YouTube

Young Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg has become something of a media darling in recent years. He’s been on the cover of lifestyle magazines and made lists of the best designers in the Middle East and North Africa. It’s easy to see why. Besides his professional talent, he oozes a sort of effortless charisma in person and in media appearances. He’s part of a new generation of entrepreneurs who approach their work seriously, but with a touch of levity and humour. Last year, he even <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/15/dubai-design-week-2024-d3-guide/" target="_blank">curated the UAE Designer Exhibition</a> at Dubai Design Week. Al Gurg’s studio, Modu Method, is inspired by modular design (it’s in the name) and heirloom pieces. The word fun comes up a lot in his work. I caught up with him at Modu’s new Dubai studio in a dreamy Umm Suqeim villa and asked him to answer questions for <i>Luxury</i> magazine’s One Last Thing. <b>What is your favourite time of day and why?</b> Early hours of the morning, when the sun starts to shine through. There’s something special about how light comes into a space in the morning. <b>What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?</b> Barrafina, London <b>When was the first time you realised that your parents were human?</b> I think I realised that after graduating university, when I spent more time with them. <b>What do you want to be when you grow up?</b> Probably a farmer. <b>Do you have any hidden talents?</b> I’m pretty handy sometimes. I could probably set up a satellite dish on someone’s roof with the right equipment on hand. <b>Your favourite book?</b> <i>In Praise of Shadows</i> by Jun’ichiro Tanizaki. <b>What type of music can’t you stand?</b> There’s a few. Heavy metal, techno and house music. And the occasional country music. <b>What puts you in a bad mood?</b> Messy rooms. <b>What can you not live without?</b> My sketch book. <b>Dream dinner guests?</b> Charles and Ray Eames, and Verner Panton. I want to pick their brains about a few things. <b>Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?</b> Sofa. Always sofa, with friends if possible. <b>What smell takes you straight back to childhood?</b> Burning oud, no matter how many times I smell it, I feel nostalgic. <b>What food takes you back to childhood?</b> Cocktail sausages. <b>Have you ever been on a motorcycle?</b> A few times. <b>Can you play a musical instrument?</b> I can! The guitar, but I haven’t played in a while. <b>Which city do you love but would hate to live in?</b> It would probably be New York. There’s too much hustle and bustle, but it’s always so exciting. <b>How do you take your tea?</b> Hot, and probably herbal. No milk and no sugar – unless it’s karak. <b>Any words to live by?</b> Be a fountain, not a drain. <b>Biggest pet peeve?</b> When someone asks for advice, then doesn’t take it because it’s not what they wanted to hear. <b>Do you believe in aliens?</b> Maybe? The universe is ginormous, and Earth is tiny in comparison. So, it may be probable! <b>The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?</b> Visuals from the 1970s – I have a particular playlist that keeps running in the background. <b>What is your favourite Arabic word?</b> Inshallah. It’s ambiguous. <b>What makes you cry?</b> Beautiful scenery. <b>What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?</b> ASMR. Lots and lots of ASMR. <b>TikTok or Instagram?</b> Instagram. TikTok is dangerously addictive. <b>What is it about you that would surprise people?</b> I’m not so sure actually, that’s a good question. I’ll have to come back to this when I find out. <b>What was the last thing you did for the first time?</b> The last thing I can remember doing for the first time is probably pottery. What’s great about it is that it kind of always feels like the first time.