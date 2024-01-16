Story behind the 132-carat diamond tiara worn by Brunei's Anisha Rosnah at royal wedding

Thousands of onlookers who lined the streets of Brunei capital Bandar Seri Begawan to catch a glimpse of newlyweds Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Rosnah were not disappointed on Sunday as the couple dazzled the crowds, smiling and waving from the back of an open-top Rolls-Royce.

Royal bride Rosnah, who wore a white gown decorated with a silver diamond motif, stood out with her parure of diamond earrings and a statement diamond necklace. She also carried a small bouquet crafted in precious metal with gem embellishment and finished her look with a tiara over her white veil.

The tiara, by Singapore jeweller Flower Diamond, was a loan from Prince Mateen's sister Princess Azemah, who married her cousin, Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah, in January last year.

“We appreciate the privilege of being part of your special day and sharing in the joyous celebration. It’s truly an honour for us to design and craft the royal tiara worn on this meaningful and commemorative occasion,” the brand posted on Instagram.

Originally commissioned for Princess Azemah's wedding, the tiara comprises a whopping 838 diamonds in various cuts totalling 132 carats, according to Tatler Asia.

The tiara took eight months to complete, and was designed to be light and modern, as per Princess Azemah's request. For Rosnah's big day, the tiara was adjusted to perfectly fit her.

Founded in 1996 by Belinda Chua, Flower Diamond says it specialises in “fine and timeless jewellery that every woman deserves”. Besides a range of collections, from rings to earrings and necklaces, the brand also creates bespoke jewellery.

Celebrations for Prince Mateen and Rosnah's 10-day wedding began on January 7 and have included a number of elaborate traditional and religious ceremonies, some of them centuries old.

The bersanding or wedding reception was on Sunday, where the couple were officially recognised as husband and wife. It was held at Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana, the royal throne hall of Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the Sultan and Prime Minister of Brunei and Prince Mateen's father.

Anisha Rosnah's wedding tiara was originally commissioned for Princess Azemah's wedding in January 2023. Photo: @tmski / Instagram

There were reportedly 5,000 guests in attendance, including senior members of the Brunei royal family, as well as a number of international royals and dignitaries. Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his wife Louise Araneta-Marcos, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, as well as Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain attended the reception.

The reception was followed by a procession through the streets of Bandar Seri Begawan.

On Monday, a lavish banquet was held at Balai Persantapan in Istana Nurul Iman where guests were treated to a lavish spread, as well as musical performances.

The final event on Tuesday will be a more subdued one, where prayers will be offered to give thanks as well as to wish the newlyweds a happy life.

While sixth in line to the throne, Prince Mateen has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements. He's also known for his movie-star good looks and has more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Prince Mateen and Rosnah, the granddaughter of one of the sultan's advisers, have known each other since they were children.