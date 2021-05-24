Inside Dubai's District One home with a car museum, $40,000 chandelier and chromotherapy shower

“Formal-looking yet liveable.” That was the brief given to interior designer Kate Instone when she first met with the owners of a spanking new villa in Dubai’s District One.

The founder of Blush International, a company through which she has decorated the houses of Madonna, Sting and Seal, Instone was well aware that "the traditional understanding of opulence has been redefined. It is no longer about over-detailing and gold leaf, but rather about clean architectural lines, fine craftsmanship and understated elegance", she says.

That philosophy is apparent in every aspect of the design scheme, from the bronze and smoked-glass screens that separate the Bianco onyx-carved bar area from the main hall, to the hand-stitched media wall in the living room, clad with burnt orange Nappa leather.

The 100-piece light installation at the home's entrance. Chris Whiteoak / The National

It’s the attention to the littlest of details that most impresses in this property, which is home to Canadian Marina Tuboly, her investment banker husband and their baby daughter. The master bedroom, for example, has walls inbuilt with copper mesh, which is said to decrease electromagnetic radiation and promote better quality sleep. The metalwork is hand-forged, the veneers hand-selected and each feather and filler carefully weighed and measured in tandem with the other.

That is not to say the space is short on eye-catching elements. It is, in fact, replete with several larger-than-life pieces, at once elegant and awe-inspiring.

Quote The kitchen is where all the magic happens. Having a huge kitchen allows my culinary skills to blossom

The entrance to the 11,000-square-foot home is punctuated by a hand-blown light installation with 100 crystal orbs, a special commission from Austria, while the U-shaped sofa in the living room ensconces a pair of bespoke solid walnut coffee tables. Instone reveals the chandelier cost in the region of $40,000, while the coffee tables were custom-built for $15,000.

One of her favourite pieces is the dining table. “I was in a meeting with my friend Houman from the Slabhouse and I noticed the most spectacular slab of wood," says Instone. "It was South American parota wood, and I became obsessed. It even smelt divine.

“Just that afternoon, I was meeting Marina Tuboly and her husband for the first time to walk around their shell and core villa. As soon as I went in, I knew that the slab of wood I had gone on to reserve earlier that day would be the perfect piece for them. It was the first item we purchased for the villa, and the rest of the scheme was developed around this central dining table.”

Complementing the five-metre-long hunk of wood is a set of original mid-century tubular metal dining chairs sourced through a specialist dealer in London.

The dining table is made from a single slab of South American parota wood. Chris Whiteoak / The National

So far, so formal. In keeping with the liveable half of her design brief, Tuboly, 29, reveals her favourite spaces are her daughter’s playroom and nursery. “Since I’m a new mom, I absolutely love that we created such a fun space for her to play in.”

A passionate cook, Tuboly says the “kitchen is where all the magic happens. Having a huge kitchen allows my culinary skills to blossom, and I feel like the openness between the kitchen and living area allows us to enjoy each other’s company more.”

Quote They are an amazing family, funny, kind and generous, as well as very style-conscious

Instone also created a garden to the side of the house next to the kitchen “as Marina loves to cook and grow her own produce”, the designer says.

The owners’ penchant for books and art, too, is well reflected throughout the house and plays out in the form of a plush library and double-height antiqued bronze LED immersive art installation, plus an enviable collection of contemporary paintings peppered across the space, including in the “car museum”.

“The car museum, as we like to call the garage, was my husband’s idea," Tuboly remarks, a tad wryly. "He wanted a closed, air-conditioned space with resin flooring for the supercars that are clearly his obsession. I’m not very much into cars; as long as they take me from A to B, I’m content. I did hang some street art pics just to make the space a little more exciting.”

Marina Tuboly strikes a pose against the natural oak staircase in her District One villa. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A swimming pool with integrated water fountains and a Jacuzzi, a commercial-grade outdoor kitchen and an on-the-grass seating area with firepits are some other places where the Tubolys welcome their guests.

To demarcate the entertaining arenas of the home from the couple’s living space, an entire wing of the property has been converted into the master bedroom suite, accessible via a private lift.

Copper mesh aside, “the bedroom is a very uncluttered and focused sleeping area”, says Instone. “The dressing room replaces an additional bedroom and has been ergonomically designed to suit and optimise the client’s needs, rather than them adapting to a pre-existing closet design.

"The bathroom, too, is designed with well-being in mind with a steam room, chromotherapy and aromatherapy showers, and heated towel shelves.”

Unlike most villas of the same stature, the Tubolys have chosen to keep their gym private. This can be accessed directly from the dressing room and has one wall made entirely from glass to let in natural light.

Instone says the couple were “very much involved in the development of the schemes and selection of the finishes. They are an amazing family, funny, kind and generous, as well as very style-conscious; they knew they wanted a sophisticated and opulent home from the outset.”

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Results Male 51kg Round 1 Dias Karmanov (KAZ) beat Mabrook Rasea (YEM) by points 2-1. Male 54kg Round 1 Yelaman Sayassatov (KAZ) beat Chen Huang (TPE) TKO Round 1; Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) beat Fahad Anakkayi (IND) RSC Round 2; ​​​​​​​Qais Al Jamal (JOR) beat Man Long Ng (MAC) by points 3-0; ​​​​​​​Ayad Albadr (IRQ) beat Yashar Yazdani (IRI) by points 2-1. Male 57kg Round 1 Natthawat Suzikong (THA) beat Abdallah Ondash (LBN) by points 3-0; Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Ahmed Al Jubainawi (IRQ) by points 2-1; Hamed Almatari (YEM) beat Nasser Al Rugheeb (KUW) by points 3-0; Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) beat Yu Xi Chen (TPE) by points 3-0. Men 86kg Round 1 Ahmad Bahman (UAE) beat Mohammad Al Khatib (PAL) by points 2-1 ​​​​​​​Men 63.5kg Round 1 Noureddin Samir (UAE) beat Polash Chakma (BAN) RSC Round 1. Female 45kg quarter finals Narges Mohammadpour (IRI) beat Yuen Wai Chan (HKG) by points. Female 48kg quarter finals Szi Ki Wong (HKG) beat Dimple Vaishnav (IND) RSC round 2; Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Nastaran Soori (IRI) by points; Shabnam Hussain Zada (AFG) beat Tzu Ching Lin (TPE) by points. Female 57kg quarter finals Nguyen Thi Nguyet (VIE) beat Anisha Shetty (IND) by points 2-1; Areeya Sahot (THA) beat Dana Al Mayyal (KUW) RSC Round 1; Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Ching Yee Tsang (HKG) by points 3-0.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Correspondents By Tim Murphy (Grove Press)

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

