8 Dubai communities where you can rent a villa or townhouse for under Dh100,000

If you're thinking of moving soon, it's definitely a good time to negotiate on both the rent and the amount of cheques paid because there are bargains to be had.

Villas can be found in premium suburbs such as Umm Suqeim for around Dh130,000, and there are also places where you can rent villas and townhouses for under Dh100,000, even for around Dh50,000.

Remember, there's still merit in going old school on a house hunt. If you want to find a villa in a neighbourhood that's not a gated community, such as Al Badaa, Al Barsha or Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, do a drive around and keep an eye out for 'to let' signs. You can often find great deals this way, and some are direct from the landlord.

But in terms of villa and townhouse communities, here are eight places where you can find a home for under Dh100,000 a year (and remember, always negotiate)...

1. Emaar South

Dubai South is a huge new development inland of the Palm Jebel Ali near Maktoum International Airport. Part of it, Emaar South, has been developed by Emaar, a company that has a good reputation for maintenance and community management (you can expect communal gardens and pools to be kept in good running order in Emaar properties).

The community is around a 35-minute drive to Mall of the Emirates, and there are immense bargains to be had for some of the villas that have just been completed.

You can find two-bedroom options in Urbana for Dh46,000 and two bedrooms in The Pulse for Dh55,000. Three-bedroom townhouses in the area are listed at around Dh80,000. Meanwhile, the huge Golf Links four-bedroom villas are going for around Dh150,000.

2. Mira Oasis

An extension of the hugely popular Mira community, which is also an Emaar development, you can find three-bedroom villas in Mira Oasis for around Dh80,000 a year at the moment.

The community is right next to the Al Qudra cycle track, has a tranquil feel as it's surrounded by dunes and is about 30 minutes from the city.

With development of Dubai Hills, Town Square, Studio City and more, there are plenty of options for shopping and dining in the area now, too, which wasn't the case when Mira first opened. Mira Town Centre also has a Spinneys.

You can also find options in the main Mira community for just under or on Dh100,000.

3. Akoya

Not far from Mira is Akoya, a villa and townhouse community by Damac with many different areas. Three-bedroom houses that are close to 2,000 square feet are currently renting for around Dh60,000, these are in communities there such as Juniper, Aknan and Pacifica. There are even some listings for three-beds in Aknan for Dh45,000.

Four bedrooms in Juniper similar to the video above are being listed for Dh75,000 to Dh80,000.

More established areas such as Silver Springs have five-bed villas going for upwards of Dh160,000, while five-beds in Claret are currently listed at Dh70,000, so the rentals in the community are very varied.

It's definitely worth exploring and looking around to make sure the area you're looking at has the amenities you seek. But there's a Carrefour nearby, and tennis courts and pools throughout the community.

4. The Springs

This is an older villa community, but it's well established and very central (you're mere minutes from Dubai Media City and Sheikh Zayed Road).

Because it's older and many of the villas are owner occupied, the interiors and quality can be very varied, so if you decide this is the area for you, definitely look at a few villas. Many owners have upgraded their kitchens, for instance, which is a nice touch, or have added wooden floors (add keywords to your search to find a villa with an upgrade that's important to you).

A woman walks her dog in the Springs in March 2019. Chris Whiteoak / The National

You can find two-bed homes here for around Dh70,000 at the moment, and three bedrooms for Dh95,000. If location is paramount, this is a great community to explore.

5. Town Square

Just across Umm Suqeim Road from Mira is Town Square, where you can rent a four-bedroom home for Dh100,000. Meanwhile, the three-bed Hayat Townhouses are renting for about Dh75,000.

Town Square is home to villas and apartments, and has a Spinneys, a park, a Carrefour market, a pharmacy, coffee shops and more.

6. Mudon

This community is just across the road from Dubai Sustainable City (which has gorgeous villas, which are going for about Dh160,000). The two-bed Arabella Townhouses start from about Dh80,000, while a three-bed costs just on Dh100,000 at the moment.

7. Ghoroob, Mirdif

Townhouses in Ghoroob, Mirdif. Dubai Properties

Going for bang on Dh100,000 (but you may be able to negotiate), the new townhouses in Ghoroob are light and modern, with fresh-looking kitchens and wooden floors.

They have two main bedrooms, and then a smaller room with its own en-suite, and are spread across nearly 2,000 square feet.

This is a great location for anyone who wants to be on the Dubai International Airport side of the emirate, as it's minutes from the city's main airport. There is a huge mall in Mirdif (Mirdif City Centre) and plenty of smaller boutiques and restaurants.

8. Layan

The Layan community is part of Dubai Land, and is just off Emirates Road (next to Sustainable City). The ground-floor units are called townhouses or villas, but there are people above you. The way they've been designed, however, it does feel like you're in a villa as it's very private. The properties start at around Dh70,000.

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

