Van Gogh and the Great Wave: Home decor collection from Met museum aims to make art more accessible

“I’m a huge fan of making art accessible and relatable to the everyday. It is a fantastic way to keep the conversation alive," says Pallavi Dean, the famed interior designer and founder of the UAE’s Roar Design Studio. Dean’s portfolio is a study in contrasts. On the one hand, she embraces <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/08/03/pallavi-dean-abu-dhabi-design/" target="_blank">Emirati and other Arabian motifs</a> in all their glory. On the other hand, hers was the first studio in the region to “open” an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/2022/02/17/home-decor-in-the-metaverse-roar-founder-on-digital-design-hacks/" target="_blank">office in the metaverse</a>. And yet, to Dean, art makes up “the soul of any interior space”. Cue The Met Collection from Sedar, curated by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in collaboration with Sedar Global, an interior store founded in 1892. Available in the UAE this month, the home decor collection includes wallpapers, curtains, roller blinds, pillow covers and upholstery. Each of these is imprinted with the works of some of the world’s most famous artists. These include Claude Monet’s <i>Water Lilies </i>and<i> Regatta at Sainte-Adresse</i>; <i>Sunflowers </i>and<i> Self-Portrait with a Straw Hat </i>by<i> </i>Vincent van Gogh<i>;</i> Katsushika Hokusai’s <i>The Great Wave off Kanagawa; Pines on the Coastline </i>by Henri-Edmond Cross; <i>Study of a Young Woman </i>by Johannes Vermeer<i>; Red Poppies </i>by Charles Demuth; <i>Birds and Flowers </i>by Watanabe Seitei; and <i>La Troupe de Mademoiselle Eglantine</i> by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Speaking to <i>The National</i> about how the collaboration came about, Josh Romm, the Met’s head of global licensing and partnerships, says: “We seek to expand the Met licensing programme globally. The museum's collection spans 1.5 million works, showcasing the best of human creativity over 5,000 years of civilisations from around the globe. However, in most parts of the world, home is an important starting point because so much of the art that is housed in the museum was originally created for display in domestic settings. “As such, it’s a natural extension to introduce ourselves to new audiences by creating works that can be enjoyed and appreciated at home." Romm adds the museum worked with UAE-born Sedar to connect better with consumers in the Middle East “and learn about their tastes and lifestyles”. Regional preferences were also top of mind for the team behind the interior brand, which also has a presence in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Besher Mahayri, head of brand partnerships at Sedar Global, notes: “We identified the most sought-after artworks suitable to the region’s tastes and trends and worked with the Met to identify pieces that not only represented different artistic movements and cultural histories, but also those that would resonate aesthetically with modern interiors.” Statement wallpaper, in particular, is having a moment in contemporary homes. “Large-patterned wallpapers took a back seat for a few years as we focused on a more ‘connected-to-nature’ interior palette in a post-pandemic world,” says Dean. “We saw a huge shift towards natural textures and neutral colours, but now we are ready to make strong statements again.” Dean outlines her top dos and don’ts when it comes to bringing wallpaper as well as other products from such collections together harmoniously in home decor. She says: “Less is more. Think feature and statement walls, accents cushions and objects – start small and build from there. It’s nice when these moments are used to layer your interior palette and not as the base foundation.” One caveat to this would be a maximalist room, as she explains: “Here, go bold! Make sure you fill every surface with pattern, texture and colour. However, try not to do these in everyday spaces, as you will tire of them or feel overstimulated when you are there.” For Mahayri, the practicality of the space takes precedence. “Especially when it comes to fabrics and curtains, consider the functionality of the products alongside their aesthetic appeal," Mahayri adds. "Create focal points with these pieces, in that let them be the star of the room and then surround them with simpler, more neutral decor.” Mixing and matching textures is another design hack to employ, for instance by pairing a richly textured fabric with smooth, modern furniture to create what Mahayri terms “an elegant contrast”. Finally, given the rich provenance of the artworks, “use these pieces to tell a story within your space, whether it’s inspired by the cultural history behind the art or simply the colours and mood they evoke”, says Mahayri, adding: “However, don’t shy away from experimenting. These products are meant to bring art into the home, so feel free to play with placement and combinations until you achieve the desired look.” Future collections, which will be released for the festive season followed by Ramadan and springtime, will feature more edits from the Met's artworks including from Jackson Pollock, Michelangelo Caravaggio, Gustav Klimt and Rembrandt. From the first lot, Mahayri lists as his favourite piece the Monet-inspired roller blinds capturing the French painter’s <i>Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies, p</i>riced from Dh333 ($90) per square metre. “Monet’s work always adds a sense of tranquillity and depth for me, which is something we all need in our homes," Mahayri adds. "His brushwork captures light and nature in a magical way, and to me having this simple yet practical piece in any room can transform its ambience.” For Romm, it’s John Frederick Kensett’s <i>Sunset Sky</i> transformed into wallpaper, priced from Dh138 per square metre. “The rich palettes and subtle details of sky and sea transform any room into a soothing escape," Romm adds. "Though they were painted in Connecticut, the motif transcends time and culture, lending a universality and timelessness, offering an opportunity to create memorable spaces to inhabit.” The price point for other pieces in this collection, now available from Sedar stores in the UAE, range from Dh182 per pillow to Dh376 per square metre for curtain fabric. This is not the first time the museum – which is also the driving force behind the famed Met Gala – has dabbled with decor, notes Romm. The museum partnered with linen designer Ann Gish on a bedding line, followed by a collection with Dutch furniture and lighting brand Eichholtz. Mahayri says: “Collaborations like this give consumers access to designs they wouldn’t normally find in everyday interior collections. It offers them a chance to add a piece of art into their homes, adding a layer of storytelling to their space. These products aren't just decorative; they bring a sense of history into personal spaces, creating bespoke living environments." Or, as Dean puts it: “Art in democratic design has the power to add the dimension of character.”