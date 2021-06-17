Waitrose to rename kaffir lime leaves following complaints that name is linked to racial slur

The product will be rebranded as Makrut lime leaves

The British supermarket chain, which has a number of UAE branches, will change the name of its own-brand kaffir lime leaves, due to the name's racist connotations. Wikicommons 
The British supermarket chain, which has a number of UAE branches, will change the name of its own-brand kaffir lime leaves, due to the name's racist connotations. Wikicommons 

British supermarket chain Waitrose has announced it will rename its Cooks’ Ingredients kaffir lime leaves as the name has racist connotations.

The word kaffir is a racial slur, used in South Africa during the apartheid regime.

The Oxford Dictionary also defines the term as "a very offensive word for a black African".

The name will be changed to Makrut lime leaves.

"This name change is a crucial step in recognising how important it is for us to listen to customers and educate ourselves when it comes to the language we use," Helena Dennis, Waitrose grocery trading manager, said in a statement.

"While some of our customers may be unaware of the connotations of this particular word, it's important to us that we avoid offending anyone who shops with us."

The name will be changed on product labels, branded recipe cards, in future editions of cookbooks and other company literature.

Waitrose's Cooks' Ingredients Kaffir lime leaves will be renamed Makrut lime leaves, due to racist connotations of the word 'kaffir'. Courtesy Waitrose 
Waitrose's Cooks' Ingredients kaffir lime leaves will be renamed Makrut lime leaves, due to racist connotations of the word 'kaffir'. Courtesy Waitrose

"It is changes like this that ensure we are moving forward,” added Dennis. “We need industry-wide support on this, and encourage other retailers to do the same in order to make a difference on a widespread, national scale."

Read More

Ahmed Gatnash and Nadine Dahan set up Oea, an online spice shop, to bring a taste of Libya to the UK. John Wellings for The NationalMeet the Libyan couple in Wales who set up a spice shop for a taste of home

The humble idli has come a long way, from breakfast favourite to pandemic staple

The citric ingredient is commonly used in Cambodian, Indonesian and Thai recipes for soups and curries.

It is known botanically as citrus hystrix. It is native to Sri Lanka, Mauritius, South-East Asia and southern China, and is also known as Makrut or Thai lime.

The commonly used name kaffir lime leaf is believed to be a reference to the Sri Lankan Kaffir ethnic group. The term is derived from the Arabic word kafir, which means someone who does not believe in God; it was historically applied to Sub-Saharan Africans who did not practice Islam.

From there, the word was adopted as a racist insult for South Africa's indigenous population.

Updated: June 17, 2021 01:09 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A Great Get Together event in memory of Jo Cox takes place in Brighton in 2019. Getty

Campaigners vow to continue murdered politician Jo Cox's legacy

World
A woman walks in Vilamoura Marina, Portugal, on June 4, 2021. Reuters

Portugal’s surge in Covid-19 cases reach highest level since February

Europe
New anti-viral medication, Sotrovimab, is now available for early treatment for selected patients with Covid-19 in the UAE. Picture supplied    

UAE first country to receive life-saving Covid-19 medication

UAE
'What is needed is the political will of the parties,' said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. Reuters

Iran nuclear deal revival 'must wait for new government'

MENA
An Egyptian vulture flies on Yemen's Socotra island. Birdwatchers are arriving in the Scilly Isles after reports of the species being spotted. Reuters

Rare Egyptian vulture seen in UK for first time in 150 years

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read