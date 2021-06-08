Inside Epitome: Dubai’s first vegetarian restaurant, bar and lounge

There is no doubt the UAE is quickly becoming a haven for vegans and vegetarians.

While most big restaurants these days offer separate options and even dedicated menus, a new licensed space in town aims to be a first-of-its-kind by offering only meat-free options within a high-end backdrop.

Enter Epitome, a restaurant and lounge that opened last month in Aloft Dubai Creek, after a successful stint in Mumbai, India.

Pegging itself as Dubai’s first all-vegetarian lounge, the restaurant aims to “break the myth that vegetarian food is limited to salads”, and showcase how high-end, stylish and desirable the meat-free lifestyle can be.

The green velvet crystal dim sum. Courtesy Epitome

Guests can tuck into a variety of global cuisines, with a focus on Indian, Japanese, Mexican, Thai and Chinese delicacies.

So get ready to sample dishes such as the Jodhpuri paneer tikka and avocado tikka masala. There are loads of vegan options as well, such as the elephant garlic and basil sticky rice, Balinese tofu and rice, and Cantonese lotus crisps.

There are also hand-crafted beverages on the menu, as well as live music and views of the Dubai skyline on offer.

Inside, customers can gawk at the interiors, which feature swanky Art Deco elements with plenty of Romanesque statues. There are Instagrammable backdrops galore, monochrome shades interspersed with bright red, and indoor and outdoor seating available.

In the future, the venue will also be launching pool brunches, ladies' nights and other special offers.

For a look at the interiors and dishes, scroll through the gallery above.

Open daily; 7pm-2am; Aloft Dubai Creek, Level 4; 054 705 3780; www.instagram.com/epitome.dubai

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

