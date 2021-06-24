First look: The Name, a creative concept store in Dubai that’s all about colours and customisation

A creative new venue in Dubai Design District is set to take your customisation needs to a whole new level.

The Name will open doors to the public on Sunday. The "social spot" blends the idea of a concept store with a cafe, offering a space where customers can try out speciality coffees and bites, or place orders for bespoke customised products.

The concept is the brainchild of Rayan Toufic Daouk, whose family has been in the customisation and gifting business for decades, he tells The National.

Rayan Toufic Daouk, owner of The Name concept store and cafe at Dubai Design District. Pawan Singh / The National.

“I’ve had the idea for a showroom for personalised products, with a coffee shop, for a while now. And, when you think of a place for creatives, you immediately think of Dubai Design District,” he says.

“Any of the products you see here, you can customise. Whether it’s your initials or a brand or logo, we can do it. The idea is to change it from ‘The Name’ to ‘Your Name’.”

The Name is currently home to eight brands: Lexon, Pantone, Pitaka, Korin, Lund London, Gingko Design, Sol and Hugo Boss. The result is a range of eccentric products, including T-shirts and hoodies (available in more than 40 colours), Bluetooth speakers, umbrellas, creative lamps, reusable coffee mugs and water bottles.

The Name will offer a range of specialty coffee. Pawan Singh / The National

Daouk adds that customers will also be given a great degree of control over the customisation they want. Those wanting to personalise a T-shirt for a gift, for example, will be given options from embroidery to glow-in-the-dark additions.

Meanwhile, for those wanting to stop by for a bite to eat, the cafe is a minimalistic, grey space, with pops of colour through Pantone mugs, kitchenware and merchandise. Customers ordering a cuppa will be asked what their colour of the day is, and served the beverage in a cup in the hue of their choice.

On the menu is a range of speciality coffee, from lattes to the manually made V60. Those wanting a bite to eat will find Mediterranean-inspired dishes with a Levantine touch.

The smoked pastrami and cheddar sandwich, green and grains salad, cheese manakish, turkey and brie sandwich, super vegan burger and freshly baked flatbread with spicy black Angus beef and labneh are some favourites.

For those who prefer something sweeter, there’s the chocolate peanut butter cake, almond orange pudding and Rice Krispies chocolate waffles.

By combining the idea of a cafe and a shop, Daouk hopes that The Name can become an outlet and a cosy space for creative people in the UAE. “It’s a hub where you can create your own art,” he says.

Scroll through the gallery below for six products you can customise at The Name:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 name store-dxb A radio and Bluetooth speaker from Lexon, designed to evoke nostalgia. All images by Pawan Singh / The National

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

How Sputnik V works

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Yuki Means Happiness

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

Essentials The flights

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

