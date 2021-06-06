BTS McDonald's chicken nugget sells on eBay for $100,000, thanks to its 'Among Us' resemblance

A McDonald's chicken nugget, shaped like a character from the gaming phenomenon Among Us, was sold on eBay for close to $100,000.

The single nugget was uploaded to the online auction site by eBay user Polizna, who listed the item – which came as part of the newly launched limited-edition BTS collaboration meal – alongside a pot of Sichuan sauce, for $0.99 last week.

However, once the official Twitter account for Among Us caught wind of the nugget's resemblance to one of its characters, the auction received a flurry of interest, with the final bid coming in at $99,997.

there's a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and i don't know how to feel about it??? but also?? i want ithttps://t.co/9I02dtWdmf pic.twitter.com/uf3bRe6dDE — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

"I had figured it would get somewhere around $50 but nothing like this," seller Polizna told CNET.

However, Polizna has little faith that he will actually see that amount of money for the nugget, which he promised to freeze before posting – for optimum freshness.

"There are lots of people who bid on things like this for the 'memes'," Polinza said.

It's not the first time a McDonald's menu item has sold for astronomical amounts on eBay. In 2017, a bottle of the fast food chain's secret sauce, which was part of a competition prize, sold for $100,000, while in 2018, a pot of Sichuan sauce sold for $34,000.

BTS Meal is here are u on the way yet pic.twitter.com/DtdOJIUQbZ — McDonald's UAE (@McDonaldsUAE) June 1, 2021

The BTS meal, which launched in the UAE on June 1, is causing plenty of excitement. It includes 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Coke and sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces, inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's in South Korea.

The menu "tour" kicked off on May 26 in America, before going global, hitting nearly 50 other countries across the world, including the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

UAE customers can order the BTS Meal through the McDonald's app, Drive-Thru and at all McDonald's restaurants until Monday, June 28.

It's the first meal in the fast-food chain's celebrity signature order series to be made available worldwide.

