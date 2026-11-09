Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai's Cherryhouse cafe for second time

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has paid another visit to Cherryhouse, a homegrown cafe in Al Safa founded by the same Emirati entrepreneur behind Saddle and Feels.

In a video shared on Instagram at the weekend, Sheikh Mohammed is seen greeting visitors, including children who approach him to say hello. He stops to greet a young girl and shakes hands with a boy.

"We were deeply honoured to welcome back His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Cherryhouse. A truly proud and memorable moment for our team, and a great source of inspiration to continue delivering experiences that reflect Dubai’s spirit of excellence, creativity, and ambition," the venue said on Instagram.

"An honour we will always cherish."

It was Sheikh Mohammed's second visit to the cafe, having previously stopped by during its soft opening in May.

Cherryhouse is the latest venture from Emirati entrepreneur Mohamed Al Falasi.

Cherryhouse brings together a speciality coffee roastery, artisanal bakery and all-day dining concept under one roof. Photo: Cherryhouse Show caption: Cherryhouse brings together a speciality coffee roastery, ar…

Sheikh Mohammed is already familiar with Al Falasi's businesses. In August 2025, the Dubai Ruler was spotted enjoying coffee at Saddle Cafe in London's Knightsbridge. Founded in Dubai in 2017 as a speciality coffee truck, Saddle has since expanded internationally.

Cherryhouse brings together a speciality coffee roastery, an artisanal bakery and an all-day dining concept under one roof.

One of its most striking features is an overhead belting system, described by the company as one of the first in the region. A network of pipes suspended above the cafe transports freshly roasted coffee beans around the venue, turning part of the coffee-making process into a visual attraction for diners.

The venue also features an open bakery called The Grain Room, where visitors can watch breads and pastries being prepared. Its menu includes sourdough breads, breakfast dishes, sandwiches, salads and larger plates, alongside speciality coffee and matcha.

One of Cherryhouse's most striking features is an overhead belting system where a network of pipes suspended above the cafe transports freshly roasted coffee beans around the venue. Photo: Cherryhouse Show caption: One of Cherryhouse's most striking features is an overhead b…

Speaking when the cafe opened, Al Falasi said his vision was to create a destination combining Emirati hospitality with international coffee and baking traditions.

"My vision was always to create a global destination where Emirati hospitality meets world-class coffee and artisanal baking," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed has been spotted at several other Dubai restaurants over the years, including Japanese restaurant Zuma in DIFC, Ce La Vi at Address Sky View and Siraj at Souk Al Bahar.

His son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is also known for supporting the emirate's dining scene.

Among the restaurants he has visited are Gaia in DIFC and SushiSamba at The St Regis Dubai, The Palm, where he was photographed with football star Cristiano Ronaldo.