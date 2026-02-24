Unique iftars around UAE: Jebel Jais, Yas Marina Circuit and Dubai Safari Park

There’s no shortage of iftars taking place around the UAE, from budget-friendly set menus to elaborate hotel spreads. This Ramadan, however, a growing number of places are offering iftars that stand out for their setting, concept or experience.

Whether it’s breaking fast on the Formula One circuit or doing so next to leopards, here are some unique iftar experiences to try.

Trackside iftar, Yas Marina Circuit

Set alongside Yas Marina Circuit, the Trackside iftar offers a casual, family-friendly way to break fast at one of Abu Dhabi’s best-known venues. The iftar menu covers a mix of traditional dishes, including cold and hot mezze, grilled items, biryani, butter chicken, pasta, fresh fruit and Arabic desserts, alongside Ramadan drinks such as qamar el-din and laban. A children’s play area and the chance to see F1 cars add to the experience, making it particularly suited to groups with younger diners.

From sunset; Dh175 per adult, Dh85 for children aged 5–12, children under 5 dine free; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Iftar Among the Stars, At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa

Break your fast atop the world's tallest building. Photo: At.mosphere Info

Perched 442 metres above the city, At.mosphere offers one of Dubai’s most elevated iftar experiences – both literally and figuratively. The evening begins with dates and Arabic coffee, followed by a menu that reimagines familiar Ramadan favourites against a striking skyline backdrop. Dishes range from lamb shoulder to fish couscous, served alongside fresh fruit, traditional Arabic sweets and light desserts.

From sunset to 9pm; Dh550 per person; Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Sunset Rituals iftar, Red Rock BBQ

As the sun sets, enjoy an open-fire dining experience with stunning views of Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE. Red Rock BBQ offers a set menu that begins with milk, dates and harira soup. This is followed by a selection of sharing starters and mains such as whole grilled baby chicken tandoori with mint yoghurt, grilled Wagyu flank steak or roasted butternut squash. The meal ends with hazelnut milk-chocolate cookies with vanilla ice cream, or roasted pineapple with mango salsa and coconut sorbet.

From sunset (closed on Mondays); Dh195 per person; Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Lady Nara iftar cruise, Dubai Festival City

Lady Nara offers an iftar cruise along Ras Al Khor. Photo: Lady Nara Info

Lady Nara offers a water-based iftar experience aboard its dining dhow, departing from Festival City and cruising along the Ras Al Khor route. Designed to move at a leisurely pace, the evening focuses on shared dining in a quiet setting away from the city.

The set menu is served for the table and features Levantine salads such as green lentil and celery with pomegranate dressing and tabbouleh, followed by mains including kofta and tomato tajine, vegetable tajine and lamb madfoon. Traditional desserts such as mahalabia, Moroccan pastries and dates round out the meal.

Boarding at 5.20pm, sailing from 5.45pm to 7.15pm; Dh390 per adult, Dh260 per child; Lady Nara, departing from Festival City Dubai

Overnight Ramadan stay, T‑Rex Glamping

For a Ramadan break outside the city, T-Rex Glamping offers overnight stays in dinosaur-themed tents, aimed at families and those looking for something a little different. Guests can opt for suhoor in place of breakfast, while iftar can be arranged at the time of booking. The experience centres on the overnight stay itself, with spacious tents and outdoor areas designed to feel relaxed rather than rushed during the holy month.

Until March 15; from Dh575 per night; T-Rex Glamping, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Iftar and night tour, The Green Planet Dubai

The meal comes with a night tour of the rainforest-style attraction. Photo: The Green Planet Info

The Green Planet offers a Ramadan evening that pairs iftar with after-hours access to its indoor rainforest. The experience begins with iftar at JNGL restaurant, followed by a guided night tour through the biodome, allowing visitors to explore the space after dark. The menu includes mezze, chicken machboos and date-based desserts, making it a suitable option for those looking to combine dining with an activity.

Until March 15; Dh249 per package (serves two or three); Al Wasl, Dubai

Heritage Desert Safari, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve

Set within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, the safari offers a Ramadan evening rooted in Bedouin traditions, combining a desert experience with iftar. The evening begins with a nature drive through the dunes in a vintage Land Rover, followed by a sunset falcon show, before breaking fast with dates, laban and a spread of regional dishes.

The iftar menu opens with lentil soup and an assortment of starters, including kibbeh, cheese and spinach sambousek, baba ganoush, hummus, fattoush, rocca salad and spiced potatoes. Main dishes include lamb ouzi served with spiced or plain rice, chicken harees, camel meat, charcoal-grilled chicken, baked local fish and vegetable tagine, followed by desserts such as luqaimat, Umm Ali and fresh fruit, alongside Arabic coffee, juices and karak. The evening continues with stories shared by an Emirati storyteller, live drumming and Yola performances, before concluding with a guided astronomy session under the stars.

Until March 19; Dh695 per adult, Dh595 per child; Dubai-Al Ain Road

Iftar in the Wild, Dubai Safari Park

Iftar at Dubai Safari Park is served from 6pm to 8pm. Photo: Dubai Safari Park Info

This small-group dining experience is set within the Dubai Safari Park's animal habitats. Guests receive all-day access to the park, including use of the shuttle train, with time to explore its themed zones and join an Arabian desert safari tour before sunset.

For iftar, diners can choose between the giraffe platform or the lion habitat, accompanied by a set menu. A guide is present throughout to provide context about the animals and the setting, with the experience designed around their natural routines.

From 6pm to 8pm; from Dh2,150 per package (up to six guests); Al Warqa, Dubai

AI-driven iftar, Woohoo

Woohoo's iftar menu blends regional and international influences. Photo: Woohoo Info

Woohoo offers a technology-led iftar experience set within an AI-driven dining space. Guests break fast in a visually immersive environment shaped by digital projections and large-scale holograms, with a set menu that blends regional and international influences.

The iftar begins with mezze, salads and soup, followed by warm starters such as Mesopotamian gyoza and meatballs, before moving on to mains including beef saute, Josper-grilled salmon and chickpea stew. Baklava with vanilla ice cream rounds out the meal, with the option to continue dining later in the evening with suhoor or a la carte dishes.

From sunset; Dh275 per person; Kempinski The Boulevard Hotel, Downtown Dubai

Majlis of Memories iftar, Blue Door by Delano

The Turkish restaurant offers a garden-set iftar that combines dining with a scent-led experience developed in collaboration with Arcadia by Amna. Guests can break their fast in the outdoor garden, where there is a dedicated scent bar. Alongside iftar, diners can create a personalised 15ml perfume inspired by memory and aroma, with scent stories displayed throughout the space.

The iftar menu draws on Anatolian and Levantine influences, beginning with honey, kaymak with dates, dried fruit, cheese and olives, followed by Turkish lentil soup. Mezze and salads include urfa ezme, cacik, beetroot with goat’s cheese and sour-cherry-filled vine leaves, before mains such as Adana kebab, marinated chicken, beef medallions and Turkish rice. Desserts range from baklava and gullac to kunafa, qatayef, Umm Ali and seasonal fruit.

Sunset to 9.30pm; Dh280 per adult, Dh140 for children, kids under six eat free, Dh95 per person for scent experience; Bluewaters, Dubai

Kayali Majlis iftar, The Lana

Courtyard restaurant Veranda hosts an open-air iftar developed in collaboration with Kayali, a UAE-based fragrance brand founded by Mona Kattan, combining a sharing-style menu with subtle scent cues woven into the setting. The iftar is served buffet-style and includes hot and cold mezze, soups, sushi and sashimi platters, Arabic mixed grill, ouzi and truffle pasta, followed by an assortment of Middle Eastern desserts. Arabic coffee and Ramadan beverages are served throughout, with the option to linger over shisha and live entertainment in the courtyard overlooking Marasi Bay.

From sunset; Dh395 per person; Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai

Ramadan Nights at the Zoo, Emirates Park Zoo

The Big Cats Iftar is set beside the leopard enclosure. Victor Besa / The National Info

Emirates Park Zoo offers two small-group iftar experiences that place diners close to some of its resident animals. Guests can choose between the Big Cats Iftar, which is set beside the leopard enclosure with a maximum of five people, or Iftar with Elephants, where diners eat near the zoo’s rescued elephants, Madu and Rada, set for a group of 12.

Both experiences are designed around observation rather than interaction, allowing guests to watch the animals during their evening routines while enjoying a seated meal. Group sizes are kept small, creating a more intimate setting compared with the zoo’s standard dining options, and each experience runs for about 90 minutes.

From 6.20pm to 7.50pm; Dh250 per person for Iftar with Elephants or Dh300 per person for Iftar with Big Cats, children under 2 eat free; Emirates Park Zoo, Abu Dhabi