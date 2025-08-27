Onam 2025: 15 traditional sadhya dishes to make for the harvest festival's vegetarian feast

As Keralites around the world prepare for Onam, a 10-day religious and cultural festival, we look at one of its highlights – the sadhya.

The Malayalam word for feast, sadhya is an elaborate vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf. It typically consists of 15 to 20 small dishes that include both savoury and sweet items.

Here are 15 dishes without which the feast would be considered incomplete.

1. Kerala matta or red rice

The red rice is a staple in the state. Unlike basmati, the rice grains are plump and have a reddish outer layer with many swearing by its nutritional benefits. While the preparation is as simple as soaking and boiling, it does take longer to cook than white rice.

2. Kaya varuthathu or banana chips

Kerala banana chips are usually made from plantains. Getty Images

If you have Malayali friends, you have already tasted this savoury treat at some point. Deep-fried in coconut oil, these chips are typically made from plantains. They are crispy, crunchy and have probably left many bingers feeling guilty.

3. Sharkara upperi or deep-fried banana sweet

Another deep-fried treat, the dish uses the local Nendran banana, cut into small cubes and soaked in thick jaggery syrup along with ginger and cumin.

4. Nendran or Kerala banana

As if the chips weren’t enough, your meal would be incomplete without a whole ripe banana. This local variety is packed with nutrients and is low in calories.

5. Avial or mixed vegetable curry

This traditional dish of mixed vegetables is cooked in a coconut and yoghurt sauce. The vegetables usually include elephant foot yam, plantain, ash melon, carrots, brinjal, drumstick pods, snake gourd and beans. There are many variations of the dish depending on the contents of the curry and spices used.

6. Thoran or stir-fried vegetables

A staple in Kerala homes, this dish is made with finely chopped vegetables and grated coconut. The common ones are cabbage, carrots, beans and beetroot. Mustard seeds, curry leaves and other spices are used to season it.

7. Sambar or lentil-based curry

Sambar stew is an important sadhya dish. Getty Images

If you have ever had a dosa, chances are you have also had sambar. This stew is packed with flavours as it uses lentils, mixed vegetables, tamarind, herbs and spices. South Indians call this a powerhouse of nutrition and it is a popular topping over rice for lunch.

8. Rasam

This is the simpler, but spicier version of sambar. A traditional soup made with tamarind, tomatoes, spices and herbs, this one is also considered good for treating common cold.

9. Pulissery or yoghurt curry

Pulissery, also called moru, is a yogurt-based curry known for its sour taste. Akin to spiced buttermilk, it uses coconut paste and tempered spices.

10. Pappadam

Pappadams are popular as a side dish in South India. Getty Images

This is a crispy snack made from black gram flour, salt and water. It is also a popular side dish with biryani.

11. Inji puli or tamarind sauce

This condiment is sweet, sour and spicy at the same time. It has a thick jam-like consistency and is made using ginger, tamarind and jaggery.

12. Pickle

The most common pickle used in an Onam sadhya is the lemon pickle that will add a zest to your meal. The other option is the mango pickle or what is called the kadu manga in Malayalam.

13. Erissery or pumpkin curry

A dish made with pumpkin and red or brown cowpeas, the recipe for this curry also calls for coconut paste.

14. Parippu with neyy or lentils with clarified butter

Parippu, or boiled moong dal curry, is tempered in coconut oil. Getty Images

This lentil soup uses green gram, coconut, cumin seeds and green chillies. This one too has many variations, with some households adding garlic, depending on personal preference. It is generally served with a dash of clarified butter.

15. Payasam or rice pudding

Payasam pudding can be made of rice, lentils or vermicelli. Getty Images

The endnote of Onam sadhya generally consists of a minimum of three payasams – palada payasam, which is made from rice flakes; parippu payasam, which is made from lentils, coconut milk and jaggery; and semiya payasam, made with vermicelli, milk and nuts.

