How the UAE’s Ramadan dining rules have changed in recent years

Over the past few years, the UAE's rules regarding restaurant operations <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/28/moon-sighting-uae-ramadan-2025-start/" target="_blank">during Ramadan</a> have softened. Until recently, food courts were behind opaque partitions for the holy month. Before that, many would not even open until sunset. However, things have changed. Sara Yousef, a cultural speaker for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/04/14/the-emirati-way-of-iftar-and-observing-ramadan-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding</a>, says: “The easing of rules has made things more inclusive because not only do non-Muslims not fast, but there are also cases where Muslims are exempt from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/2024/03/08/why-muslims-fast-ramadan/" target="_blank">fasting</a>. “This includes the age factor – from children to the elderly and others who might have certain health conditions – to women on their period or those who have recently given birth. As such, having fewer restrictions around daytime dining is helpful both for visitors and residents who are not fasting.” Here's a look at some rules that have changed over the years and a few that haven’t – plus tips on being respectful despite the easing of restrictions. No matter the time of day, food courts in most shopping centres in the UAE are often teeming with people. Until a few years ago, though, things were different during Ramadan. “Back in the day, we had to take permits for restaurants to be operational before iftar hours,” says Somya Jain, chief executive of Chatori Gali, an Indian street food restaurant. “After that, the law changed to no permit, but outlets were required to cover the dining area with curtains or a barricade. For the past few years, operations are as normal.” By 2018, food courts were allowed to serve during the day, albeit behind screens or curtains. By 2021, mall restaurants and cafes across Abu Dhabi and Dubai were allowed to remove the partitions, even during fasting hours. This year, eating and drinking are allowed in all parts of a mall in both emirates. The rules vary in other emirates, though. In Sharjah, for example, restaurants need to apply for permits to cook, display and serve food, so it's best to check with the mall or restaurant before visiting. “Although the rules have changed, we try to keep dining low-key and prioritise filling indoor seats first to avoid assigning tables in the outdoor areas as a sign of respect for those who are fasting,” Jain says. As with malls, standalone restaurants – indoor and outdoor – are allowed to serve food and drinks during the day. When ordering in, especially at the workplace, Yousef recommends eating in another room out of respect for colleagues. “The majority of people who fast do not have an issue if someone is eating when they are not,” she says. “When a colleague comes in with a hot coffee that smells so good, it’s challenging for someone who has not had their morning cuppa, especially in the first week of Ramadan. So be aware of your surroundings and the people around you.” While beach clubs and other open-air restaurants are open during fasting hours, loud music is not permitted outdoors until iftar, with some venues such as Surf Club on West Palm Beach playing no music in the daytime and Chouchou on J1 Beach playing only quiet lounge music. Most venues tend to stick to ambient music. Raspoutine in DIFC will remain open for the first time this year, playing only background music, the same goes for Lock Stock and Barrel in Abu Dhabi, which will not host any DJs or live bands. Concerts continue to stop during Ramadan, adds Yousef. “While rules for the volume of music differ by venue and even by emirate, concerts in outdoors arenas come to a stop during this month as there is a chance of the music being audible even to those passing by the area.” Live music, however, is allowed for private gatherings in hotel ballrooms, as well as on cruise ships and yachts after sundown. Open-air events continue to be on the down-low or disallowed. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/03/22/holi-2024-india-dubai-festival-of-colour-celebrations/" target="_blank">Holi, the Indian festival of colours</a>, falls on March 14 this year, with some venues hosting events either in February or after Eid Al Fitr. Being discreet and respectful is important throughout the holy month. “It’s important to stay mindful, which can be done by curating meaningful iftar experiences, keeping the ambience respectful and embracing community initiatives,” says Kevin Joshi, marketing director at Atelier House Hospitality, who has been working in Dubai's food and drink industry since 2014. He adds that the changes to Ramadan rules are “blending tradition with innovation and making this time of year even more special for everyone”.