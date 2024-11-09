Reform Social & Grill at The Lakes in Dubai will have a special three-course set menu for Thanksgiving. Photo: Reform Social & Grill
Reform Social & Grill at The Lakes in Dubai will have a special three-course set menu for Thanksgiving. Photo: Reform Social & Grill

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

American holiday will fall on November 28, with restaurants across the UAE hosting special dinners and festive menus for the occasion

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

November 09, 2024

