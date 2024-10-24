Popular Mumbai and Dubai restaurant Yummy Dosa is now in the capital. Photo: Yummy Dosa
Popular Mumbai and Dubai restaurant Yummy Dosa is now in the capital. Photo: Yummy Dosa

Lifestyle

Food

Three new restaurants opening in Abu Dhabi this month

There's also a laid-back Italian spot serving saffron risotto

One Carlo Diaz

October 24, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender