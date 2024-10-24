Three new restaurants opening in Abu Dhabi this month

The dining scene in Abu Dhabi is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/06/abu-dhabi-new-restaurants-food-scene/" target="_blank">going from strength to strength</a>, with a slew of new restaurants planned for the rest of the year. While the two venues at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/16/surf-abu-dhabi-review-beginners/" target="_blank">Surf Abu Dhabi </a>are already open for business, here are three others that launched this month. <b>Cuisine: </b>French Once named the world's best pastry chef, Pierre Herme has brought his masterful creations to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/19/rosewood-abu-dhabi-hotel-review/" target="_blank">Rosewood Abu Dhabi</a>. The sunlit majlis is in the lobby, with an extensive menu of haute patisserie. On the menu are mogador macaroons, made of sweet milk chocolate ganache with tangy passion fruit; and Ispahan macaroons with rose cream, lychee and raspberries. Other sweet treats include madeleines with lemon zest, orange blossom and marquis honey. There's also classic French toast and a decadent pistachio tart. Lunch and dinner dishes are available, too, with options such as avocado toast, croque monsieur, seabream ceviche and cauliflower veloute. <i>Daily, 7am-11pm; Al Maryah Island</i> <b>Cuisine: </b>Italian The Italian venue has evolved from a pop-up to a full-blown restaurant with a permanent location at Andalus Al Seef Resort and Spa. Chef Goutam Bhagat leads the kitchen using ingredients sourced from Italy, dishing out an extensive breakfast-to-dinner menu. It features everything from Neapolitan pizzas and focaccia sandwiches to a range of pasta and risotto. Must-try dishes include the Fat Tony pizza, with pomodoro, salami, jalapenos and buffalo mozzarella; and the diavola pizza, with spiced salami, honey and chilli flakes. There's also a saffron-infused risotto with braised lamb shank, as well as grilled beef tenderloin seasoned with Tuscan herbs and served with mash and sauteed spinach. The dessert menu features classics such as tiramisu and gelato. <i>Daily, 7.30am-1am; Al Muntazah</i> <b>Cuisine: </b>Indian The Indian street food restaurant from Dubai has expanded to the capital, bringing its extensive menu of creative dosas to Madinat Zayed. It is the fifth branch in the UAE, with an original location in Mumbai. More than 100 innovative fusion dosas are up for grabs, from pav bhaji and paneer schezwan to spicy Korean and Nutella variations. Dosas aside, the vegetarian restaurant also serves Indo-Chinese dishes such as cheese corn balls to triple schezwan fried rice. <i>Sunday to Thursday, 11am-11.45pm; Friday and Saturday, 11am-12.30am; Al Danah; 02 676 7201</i>