Late Eatery review: Four dishes to try at chef Aadel Ouaoua's new venture

The National's Taste Test series takes you inside the latest restaurants just before they open their doors, and ask chefs what dishes they would recommend and what makes them special, for you to then order (or, indeed, avoid).

Here we get a preview of the menu at Late Eatery, a full-service restaurant in Dubai that opens on Thursday.

Inside Late Eatery

If you live in Dubai South, like I do, the new restaurant is a bit of a trek all the way up north to Al Khawaneej, a predominantly Emirati locale bordering Sharjah. It sits within Valley 77, an up-and-coming culinary destination filled with food trucks and other casual eateries. It's a little bit like Last Exit, albeit more modern in look and feel.

While most brands occupy small sites, Late Eatery is a full-blown restaurant. The interiors are airy with natural light that adds a charm to the space. Olive green tones are predominant, as well as other natural design elements such as wood and stone.

Late Eatery is in Al Khawaneej, near the border with Sharjah. Photo: Late Eatery

The highlight, though, is the expertise of Aadel Ouaoua who has been tapped to create an international menu. The French chef is known for his work at RSVP, a Michelin-lauded French-Japanese fusion restaurant at Boxpark, at the other end of town.

“I like moving from one place to another,” Ouaoua tells The National, adding he still consults with RSVP but is adamant about wanting to “further explore”. His broad experience working in Europe and Asia is reflected in the menu of Late Eatery, but with a touch of local flavours via ingredients popular in the emirate, from saffron to beetroot.

You can have escargot for starter and move on to a main of robata steak with teriyaki sauce. There's hummus on the menu too, as well as flatbreads.

“This restaurant will cater to the local population in nearby neighbourhoods,” he explains. While that is the case, distant foodies can still check it out, perhaps for a two-for-one adventure – a mini-road trip and sampling a new restaurant. When it opens on Thursday, Ouaoua recommends ordering the following dishes.

Labneh with baby beetroot, olive oil and roasted hazelnuts

Labneh with baby beetroot, olive oil and roasted hazelnuts. Photo: Late Eatery

“This is a very simple dish that's perfect during the summer,” says Ouaoua. “It's basically labneh and baby beetroot. There's olive oil and roasted hazelnuts, as well as a bit of honey in there for a touch of sweetness.” It is served with a thinly sliced sourdough.

Taste test: I'm not a big fan of beetroot's earthy taste, but the freshness of the creamy labneh perfectly masks it. Although on the heavier side, the dish is a good start that can complement any of the mains on Ouaoua's menu. The labneh provides a cool and creamy base, with the beetroot in there almost only for the crunch. The roasted hazelnuts add depth to the otherwise simplistic flavour, tied together by the olive oil drizzle.

Charred red pepper with feta cheese, roasted pistachio and herbs

Charred red pepper with feta cheese, roasted pistachio and herbs. Photo: Late Eatery

“The capsicum is cooked nicely in a charcoal oven to give it the smoky flavour. I use a special olive oil from Spain,” says the chef. “We add bits of feta cheese on top, as well as roasted pistachio.”

Taste test: I am partial to a red bell pepper, but what Ouaoua did to it in the charcoal oven made it even more divine. It reeks of freshness upon the first bite and the smokiness adds so much character to the dish. The salty tang from the crumbled feta cheese creates a delightful contrast, with the nuts elevating its texture. It's perfect with the sourdough too.

Robata steak with teriyaki sauce

Robata steak with teriyaki sauce. Photo: Late Eatery

“We don't marinade the tenderloin. We only put salt and pepper,” says Ouaoua. “We cook it in charcoal too, which gives it the smoky flavour. We cook it in very high temperatures.” The chef says he uses Japanese techniques to cut the tenderloin, which also plays a key role in the end result.

Taste test: The flavour combination of smokiness from the robata cooking to the sweetness of the teriyaki sauce is truly a classic. The meat is perfectly tender, infused with the thematic smoky essence. It must be eaten with the sauce, which complements the cut beautifully with its touch of umami. Ouaoua served another sauce, a green oil concoction he says has a “secret ingredient”. I would happily buy bottles of its smoky goodness.

Truffle flatbread

“I like my pizzas really, really thin,” says Ouaoua, as the flatbread is served. “The toppings are simple: Parmesan, cream and truffle – both paste and shavings.”

Taste test: Even after very generous servings of the other dishes, I still had a few too many slices of the flatbread. I normally brush off truffle, but this time I embraced it in its full glory. The bed of cream is perfectly salty with the Parmesan cheese doing the heavy lifting. The punchy taste of the truffle is enough – absolutely no need to add any other topping.