Opulent food hall The Guild in Dubai prepares for 'second act' with new openings

The brief was to create a food hall inside ICD Brookfield Place, the new $1 billion office tower in Dubai International Financial Centre.

But Tom Arnel, the founder of hospitality group Eatx that is behind other successful ventures such as cafe Sum of Us and Asian restaurant Hawkerboi, knew it has be elevated – to match the opulence of the glitzy skyscraper.

The result is The Guild, an ambitious 15,000 square foot multi-restaurant venue that's been five years in the making.

At its core, the new spot, located on the first level of the tower, is a food hall, with several uniquely-branded areas under one roof. Perhaps its biggest deviation from an actual food hall, where individual shops are merged via a common dining area, is that The Guild intentionally separates the brands, either in design or quite literally with moveable curtains.

Each "act", as Arnel refers to them, is meant to evoke a different mood. Aside from the design, the menus also differ.

Only the first act out of three has opened and it includes The Nurseries and The Potting Shed, primarily inspired by Tribeca, a rustic neighbourhood in New York City.

The second act, which includes two restaurants, opens for reservations next month.

The Nurseries and The Potting Shed

These two are the guest's first touch points at The Guild. The names are immediately justified by the interior, which is fully dressed in a mix of real and artificial plants. Potted plants are peppered across the dimly-lit space, while trails of plants hang from the ceiling or crawl the walls.

The Nurseries has a daytime pastry boutique, complete with an espresso bar and serves a selection of handmade pastries and cakes.

"The Nurseries is a cafe and brasserie by day, and a lounge bar by night time," Arnel explains as we make our way through the venue's intricate set up.

The Potting Shed can be a private venue for group bookings. Photo: The Guild

Aside from brasserie-style breakfasts, the area also serves lunch with mains such as confit duck leg, steak frites and lobster linguini. As the space transitions into the evening, the pastry boutique is cordoned off with a curtain and the music is amped up. It then turns into a lounge, with a range of curated beverages as well as an evening snack menu, with dishes such as steak tartare rösti, Brie de Meaux truffle toastie, and minatare lobster roll.

The Potting Shed is a sunken lounge that looks like a private greenhouse and can seat up to 30 people at once. It is heavily inspired by the exclusive Ladder Shed in London's Chiltern Firehouse hotel, which has the same architect as the DIFC spot, the London-based David Archer.

The main event

While the first act is a full-blown concept in its own, Arnel refers to the second act as "the main event". Comprising two restaurants, The Salon and The Rockpool, which will begin accepting reservations on September 8, they form the main dining areas of The Guild.

The Rockpool, which sits on an elevated space, is a "retreat for seafood enthusiasts". It features live seafood tanks, an oyster shucking station, and an imposing rock pool in the middle where live sea urchins and lobsters are housed. It also has an adjoining bar, as well as a private dining room that can sit up to 16 guests.

The Salon is the heart of the venue. Immediately, the design evokes images of grand dining halls in Europe. All the food is cooked over open fire and charcoal, and instead of a stage for performers, the area features open kitchen islands where chefs can be seen in action.

"The idea is to people feel that they are part of the kitchen," says Arnel. "Instead of having a corny cabaret show, we have chefs doing their craft, cooking quality ingredients in open fire only."

Arnel, the founder of EatX, is behind many successful restaurant concepts in the UAE. Photo: The Guild

The illusion of separating the first and second acts works really well, despite only being separated by a curtain. Walking through The Rockpool and The Salon transports guests into another world entirely, strikingly different from the vast greenery of the The Nurseries and The Potting Shed.

"We tried to really make each area have its own vibe," says Arnel.

With its moving curtains and changing music to enunciate the transitions, The Guild is almost theatrical in its operations.

The third and final act, The Aviary, is a luxurious lounge, with a central bar and a cigar room, as well as a grand piano at one end of the space to complete the theme. Tucked away at the rear of the venue, it is yet to be opened.

Dubai as a restaurateur's playground

"I think there is still a lot of room in Dubai for really creative restaurant concepts," says Arnel, a chef-turned-serial restaurateur who moved to the UAE in 2010.

The Guild, therefore, feels like a culmination of his experiences running and launching restaurants across Dubai, which he describes as a competitive city for food business.

"There are so many great restaurants in Dubai. The proof is all around the city," he says.

With The Guild, he hopes to strip back the dining experience by removing the "distractions".

"We could've easily turned this into a big nightclub," he says, adding that The Salon and the decision to create an open kitchen, is his attempt to put the food first.

"There are no secrets here," he says, pointing to the space. "And that's how we want it to be."

The Guild is open from 8am-10.30pm daily; ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC; 054 279 6826