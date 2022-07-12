Ukrainian restaurant Yoy set to open in Dubai

While you might find the odd bowl of borscht at Russian-Uzbek spots around Dubai, there is no dedicated Ukrainian restaurant serving the country's national dish.

However, things look set to change with Yoy, which is opening at The Pointe on The Palm in September.

Billing itself as "the UAE's first dine-in Ukrainian restaurant", Yoy will specialise in dishes created using fire-cooking techniques — think smoking, roasting, grilling and flame-frying.

Executive chef Pavlo Moroz will run an open kitchen centred around a pich. This wood-burning oven is considered the heart of a traditional Ukrainian home and is typically used for both keeping warm and cooking hearty meals with a smoked flavour.

The minimalist interior style of Yoy, which will cook its dishes on a wood-burning oven called a pich. Photo: Yoy

The licensed venue will offer beverages using botanicals from the European country, which is still besieged by conflict, as well as organising pop-up cooking events hosted by Ukrainian chefs, who will offer diners creative dishes new to most palates in the UAE.

Food aside, Yoy (which means "wow" in Ukrainian), will also host live entertainment by folk singers and musicians playing traditional instruments such as the bandura (a plucked string folk) and trembita (also known as the Ukrainian mountain horn).

READ MORE 10 new restaurants to try in Dubai

The theme will also play out in the venue's minimalistic interiors, which comprises a mix of wooden elements, handmade clay pitchers and white stalks on the Ukrainian coat of arms. Staff will also be clad in embroidered vyshyvanka patterned shirts.

Yoy is part of the Moderza Group from Kyiv, which also runs the Argentina Grill restaurants at La Mer and on Palm Jumeirah.