Mango mania: 10 sweet dishes in the UAE that celebrate the much-loved fruit

There are many reasons to look forward to summer, and mango season is pretty high on that list.

While we don’t really need an excuse to binge on the juicy fruit, the fact July 22 is widely considered Mango Day is plenty of reason to celebrate – by devouring as many mango dishes as possible.

Here’s a look at 10 sweet treats you can try in the UAE – some of these are limited-edition, though, so you might want to get your hands on them quick.

Limited-edition mango softie at Salt

It’s known to have some of the best sliders and shakes, but when summer hits, Salt is all about mangoes. This year, it has brought back its popular mango menu. There are some new additions, such as the summer popsicles, but it’s the mango soft-serve that’s an absolute classic. The softie is rich, creamy and tastes incredibly fresh. Meanwhile, those in the capital should stop by the Mango Island pop-up in Yas Mall, the only branch serving a special mango coconut parfait.

The softie is available at all Salt branches across the UAE during mango season; Dh25; find-salt.com

Thai mango and sticky rice ice cream at Sticky Rice

Chunks of Thai mango and coconut cream make for a winning combination at Sticky Rice. Sticky Rice

If you’re a fan of mango sticky rice, then home-grown brand Sticky Rice’s dessert should be on your radar. Their signature dish provides a sweet twist on the classic dessert. Ripe and juicy Thai mango chunks are layered with a vegan coconut soft-serve ice cream, making it a summer must-have. If you’re ordering to share, just note that one might not be enough.

Sticky Rice is only taking delivery orders; Dh42; Instagram: @stickyriceae

Mango Snow at Dolci by Gia

A limited-edition soft-serve with mango, strawberry and coconut flakes from pop-up Dolci by Gia. Gia

Gia, the upscale Italian restaurant in The Dubai Mall, is celebrating summer with a delightful dessert pop-up, available until the end of August. Guests can tuck into limited-edition softies such as the velvet tiramisu and black pistachio. However, mango lovers should make a beeline for the Mango Snow, an Instagram-worthy white vanilla softie served with fresh mangoes and strawberries, sprinkled with coconut flakes and drizzled with mango and passion fruit sauce.

Available until Tuesday, August 31; noon to midnight on weekdays, noon to 1am on weekends; Dh69; the pop-up is outside Gia in Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall; Instagram: @gia.dubai

Mango creme brulee at Beluga

A mango creme brulee from Beluga restaurant. Beluga

For a decadent dessert that is also not too heavy on the stomach, Beluga has just the thing. The creme brulee features a generous helping of mango espuma (foam). The delicate mango flavour adds a flavourful fruity twist to the classic dessert.

Daily; Dh65; Beluga, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai; mandarinoriental.com

Mighty Mango at House Of Pops

For a little mango indulgence without any guilt, head to home-grown brand House Of Pops. It is known for being sugar and preservative-free, using all-natural ingredients, and its mighty mango popsicle, made using Alphonso mangoes, tastes icy, sweet and delicious. They also have a mango strawberry popsicle.

Branches across Dubai; Dh20; delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi through Deliveroo; houseofpops.ae

Crazy Mango at Boutique Ice Cream

This Abu Dhabi ice cream eatery has a more offbeat option. Besides having plenty of mango concoctions on the menu, it introduced a “crazy mango range” in 2020. It features fresh mango, sliced and served with a series of flavours such as sour, spicy, Chips Oman, Cheetos and Doritos. This definitely makes for a unique tasting experience.

Daily; from Dh25; Al Hudayriat Beach, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi; Instagram: @boutique_icecream

Mango milkshake at Repeat

If you're looking to beat the heat by sipping on mango concoctions, Repeat, which has branches in Jumeirah, Academic City and Mercato Mall, offers 14 ice-cold, creamy milkshake flavours. From Military (chocolate and pistachio) to Muddy Sand (chocolate and Lotus), there are a lot of options. But their mango milkshake, one of the bestsellers, is a decadent mix of mango chunks and mango ice cream that will satiate those sugar cravings.

Daily; Dh36.75; Jumeirah, Academic City and Mercato Mall, Dubai; repeatcafe.com

Mango mocktails at China Bistro

China Bistro has created a mango mocktail menu for summer. Courtesy China Bistro

China Bistro has launched an entire menu of mango mocktails, crafted by an in-house mixologist, to quench your summer thirst. Available for a limited period only, the menu offers refreshing options such as the mango basil mojito, aam panna, spicy mango fix, mango kaffir lime smoothie, morning bliss (with fresh mango pulp, mango juice, vanilla ice cream and coconut milk) and CB ultimate (fresh mango pulp, lychee, ginger and club soda).

Daily; from Dh16; available during mango season; near Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Trade Centre Road, Al Karama, Dubai; uae.chinabistro.co

Vegan mango panna cotta at Just Vegan Jumeirah

Mango puree and coconut cream come together in this vegan dessert. Just Vegan

There are plenty of desserts that serve the fruit while leaving out the dairy, ensuring vegans don’t feel left out. Case in point, Just Vegan in Jumeirah has launched a special panna cotta for summer. The sweet treat features ripe mango puree served with creamy vanilla and coconut cream.

Daily, 8am-11.30pm; Dh47; Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai; justveganme.com

Mango Festival at India Palace

Fans of the fruit will find a range of mango-flavoured Indian desserts at India Palace. India Palace

The Indian restaurant chain, with branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, has launched a “mango-licious” summer festival, featuring a range of limited-edition drinks and desserts. On the menu are a variety of popular Indian desserts with a mango twist, so guests can tuck into dishes such as the mango falooda, mango lassi, mango rasmalai and more.

Available across 12 stores in the UAE during mango season; from Dh20; indiapalace.ae

