Kate steps out in sharp, tailored looks for Princess of Wales duties

Statement coats, tea dresses and gowns may have been the go-to style choices of Kate, Princess of Wales, for the 11 years she has been a senior British royal, but it seems she is branching out sartorially.

For a string of public appearances over the past three years, Kate has eschewed knee-length dresses in favour of colour-blocked suits. Remaining loyal to some of her favourite designers, including Alexander McQueen and Emilia Wickstead, the royal has swapped skirts and dresses for tailored trousers and matching blazers, bringing a business casual feel to her wardrobe.

Far from sticking to a black and navy colour scheme, she has worn a selection of suits in colours such as white, dusty pink, purple and burgundy.

Most recently, she wore a red Alexander McQueen suit to attend the Shaping Us campaign launch in London on Monday. Describing it as her "life's work", the campaign highlights the importance of supporting children in their early years. Wearing red head-to-toe, she accessorised the crepe suit with a suede Miu Miu bag and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

For her recent official visit to Boston with Prince William, she wore two suits — a black Alexander McQueen two-piece to arrive in November last year and a rich burgundy look by Roland Mouret for a charity visit. Known for frequently recycling her looks for public appearances, she wore the Roland Mouret again in January, to attend a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team, with a cream jumper instead of the light pink pussy-bow blouse she wore in the US.

Her penchant for the pantsuit seems to date back to March 2020, when she first sported a dusty pink two-piece from British high street store Marks & Spencer to visit the London Ambulance Service Control Room at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

