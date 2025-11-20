Dubai style stars power pre-loved fashion on thriving luxury reseller platform

Pioneering reseller platform The Luxury Closet is a huge hit among UAE fashion fans seeking designer goods at a discount while boosting the circular economy.

Even stylish regional celebrities have become a firm part of the popular model by giving shoppers access to exclusives from their own wardrobes.

The Luxury Closet launched Celebrity Closets in 2022, introducing “in-store moments” it says created fresh impact.

The series began with the Kattan sisters - founders of the phenomenally successful Huda Beauty brand - and now features listings from more than 50 of Dubai’s most stylish closets.

The Luxury Closet prides itself on an easy three-step selling process for everyone.

Jai Vohra, chief operating officer, explains that sellers upload photos of their item onto the website or app to receive a free quote from The Luxury Closet experts.

“Or, simply share your number and our concierge team will handle the submissions on your behalf,” he says. “Once you approve the quote, we take care of the rest.”

The Luxury Closet's Jai Vohra, Astha R Lal and Mohammed Soubra.

Sellers can choose free, insured VIP home pickup in the UAE, or ship their item to The Luxury Closet.

“We’ll manage authentication, professional photography, and listing on our global marketplace,” Vohra says. “Once your item sells, we handle shipping and payment processing, and your earnings are securely transferred to your bank account.”

The platform says it believes luxury “extends beyond what you wear to how you’re treated”, so it redesigned the selling process to “feel as indulgent as the fashion itself”.

Astha R Lal, director of seller growth and customer experience, says: “We know that parting with a luxury item is often a personal decision, so our Concierge Services are crafted to make the experience effortless, secure, and transparent from start to finish.

“From closet detox sessions that help you decide what to let go of, to doorstep pickups handled at your convenience, we take care of every detail.

“Each item is treated with meticulous care, authenticated by experts, and tracked through a transparent journey that keeps you informed - from listing to sale, and even through returns.”

The Luxury Closet says it aims to make a process that can often feel complex “refreshingly simple” with secure handling, easy returns, and constant updates for a “seamless and reassuring experience”.

“Selling with us should feel every bit as enjoyable as buying luxury,” says Lal. “Because you and your wardrobe deserve nothing less.”

Mohammed Soubra, retail manager/store, says the goal with Celebrity Closets was to provide access to authentic, pre-loved luxury directly from the region’s most admired style icons.

“Along the way, we’ve learned that partnering with influential names who have millions of followers isn’t just about selling designer items, it’s about creating experiences, connecting people to stories, and making aspirational fashion accessible in a responsible way,” he says.

“Each item carries a story, a memory, and the personal style of someone admired by many.”

Soubra says: “With this series, we open a door for fans and shoppers to experience that same joy and connection, creating a circle of fashion that’s thoughtful, timeless, and sustainable…the effect truly goes far beyond resale.”

Entrepreneur Nina Ali, fashion journalist Sujata Assomull, Safa Siddiqui and Loujain Adada of TV show Dubai Bling, jewellery designer Rima Zahran, presenter and vlogger Supercar Blondie, and diamond bag charm designer Ashna Mehta are among the familiar names who have sale item submissions across categories on The Luxury Closet’s Celebrity Closet section.

People will find authentic Hermes bags, Chanel classics, Bottega Veneta sunglasses, Messika jewellery and Rolex watches.

All are pre-loved but “just as beautiful as new”, says Soubra. “Once listed and sold, these authenticated pieces find new homes around the world, taking a touch of Dubai’s celebrity style far and wide.

“For the industry, Celebrity Closets signals that resale is not a side note but rather a significant part of modern luxury.

"By combining sustainability, aspiration, and the influence of celebrity, this series amplifies our advocacy for circular fashion and accessible luxury.”

Zahran is among the celebrities endorsing the vibrant sales platform. “I love selling my pre-loved pieces to The Luxury Closet,” she says.

“It’s incredibly easy and practical. It also makes shopping guilt-free, because I know I can always resell what I no longer wear, giving each piece a second life to be cherished and enjoyed by someone else.”

Ali describes The Luxury Closet as “a beautiful way to combine sustainability with giving back”.

She says: “I love partnering with this platform because it gives a second life to my pre-loved items, and it allows me to turn those sales into real support for families and charities in need.”

The Luxury Closet, the pioneering re-seller platform, is a huge hit among UAE fashion fans seeking designer goods at a discount while boosting the circular economy.

The Luxury Closet was founded in 2012 in Dubai by Kunal Kapoor, beginning with the sale of a single Hermes Birkin bag.

Built on the pillars of circularity, authenticity, and “exceptional service”, it has grown into the Middle East’s largest luxury resale marketplace with a team of 170-plus professionals serving customers in 80-plus countries.

“What started in a Dubai apartment now operates through offices in Dubai, India, Kuwait, and other locations, along with a flagship retail store in the city where it began,” Vohra adds.

“By entrusting us with their personal luxury items, they’re supporting our mission to keep fashion circular and inspire others to embrace pre-loved, both by buying and selling.”

Assomull, for one, says she has always enjoyed “the ‘pre-owned’ fashion moment”.

“It lets you recycle pieces with resale value and encourages smarter buys,” she adds.

“I also love vintage - they’re often better crafted, come with a sense of history, and carry a uniqueness that resonates with me. For me, fashion is never just a product, it’s a story.”

This page was produced by The National in partnership with The Luxury Closet

