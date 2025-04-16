Chanel names Ananya Panday as its first Indian ambassador

French <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/12/12/brave-new-world-chanel-2025-cruise-collection-arrives-with-a-sporty-new-attitude/" target="_blank">luxury house Chanel</a> has named Ananya Panday as its first Indian ambassador. Expressing her delight on social media, the Bollywood star said that she was “beyond grateful and excited”. She added: “Dreams really do come true.” Panday joins Egyptian actress Tara Emad, who has been a “friend of the house” since October 2022, and others including Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o; Charlotte Casiraghi, who is 11th in line to the throne of Monaco; South Korean singer Jennie from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/31/black-pink-world-tour-film-review/" target="_blank">pop group Blackpink</a>; and Australian actress Margot Robbie as a Chanel ambassador.