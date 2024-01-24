Rihanna leads best-dressed celebrities at Paris haute couture shows

Rihanna is back. After seemingly a lifetime away from couture, the Diamonds singer arrived at the Christian Dior haute couture show in Paris this week, looking sensational – wearing the label from head to toe.

Choosing a puffed version of the famous Dior Bar jacket that was created by Christian Dior himself in 1947 – with its nipped-in waist and now with an exaggerated collar – Rihanna added her trademark twist by pairing it with a black baseball cap. Pairing it with a puffed pencil skirt, killer heels, long gloves and a Lady Dior bag, she managed a modern take on the femme fatale.

There aren't many who could get away with wearing a sideways cap to a haute couture show, but then Rihanna is by no means ordinary. A longtime fan of Dior, she arrived like a breath of fresh air, bringing her own idiosyncratic stamp of approval, plus some serious rocks around her neck.

She was joined by a plethora of A-list celebrities.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy was also at the Dior show, dressed in a flame red dress, which worked beautifully against her pale skin and even paler hair. Taylor-Joy knows that put-together, lady-like dressing suits her, but she mixed it up by adding heavy black boots for a fresh take.

Also at Dior was actress Glenn Close who, even at 76, arrived looking immaculate in a Bar jacket suit. In cream, with the classic shaped waist and wide leg trousers, her ensemble can teach us all a thing or two about elegance.

Zendaya and Law Roach get ready ahead of the Schiaparelli show. Law Roach / Instagram

Over at Schiaparelli, Zendaya arrived wearing the label as a fitted taffeta skirt and train with a sculptural velvet top. As someone who can carry off pretty much any look – thanks to the eye of her stylist Law Roach – Zendaya has a daring sense of style. For this entrance, she donned a blunt-cut fringed wig – and slayed it.

At Chanel on Tuesday, actress and Chanel ambassador Lucy Boynton looked stylish in a pale tweed minidress suit, while Charlotte Casiraghi, from the Monaco royal family, proved she was the epitome of chic by mixing her houndstooth tweed jacket with a pair of jeans.

Chanel ambassador Lucy Boynton arrived at the brand's haute couture show in a stylish tweed minidress. Getty Images

At Giorgio Armani Prive, Celina Locks, model and wife of former Brazilian football player Ronaldo Nazario, looked effortless in a pale blue lace dress coat, worn over stovepipe trousers. While, at the same event, Gwyneth Paltrow arrived in head-to-toe black. Wearing a satin, button-front top, with relaxed, midi-length sleeves, she carried an air of refined simplicity.