Queen Rania in Dior and Kate in Elie Saab, what guests wore to Jordan royal wedding

Jordan's Queen Rania greeted guests in a glamorous embroidered Dior gown as she welcomed guests at the wedding ceremony of her son, Crown Prince Hussein, and Princess Rajwa Al Saif at Zahran Palace on Thursday.

The sleek dress featured intricate flower detailing on the arm, collar and back. She paired the look with a matching clutch bag.

Princess Muna Al Hussein, King Abdullah II's mother, wore a purple gown as she arrived with her entourage and greeted the parents of the groom.

Jordan's Princess Iman, who married Jameel Thermiotis on March 12, wore a a cream dress with bulbous arm detailing, while Princess Sarvath Al Hassan, King Abdullah II's aunt, wore a regal mint green sari.

Kate, Princess of Wales, wore a soft blush, high-necked embellished gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. The gown is decorated with tone-on-tone lacework and features discreetly sheer panels in the skirt, which falls to the floor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif at Zahran Palace. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

Britain's Princess Beatrice, who attended with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a long-sleeved sequined dress by British brand Needle & Thread. Named the Celia dress, it features intricate work in tone-on-tone trailing flowers in pale blue, and the princess styled it with a black belt.

Jetsun Pema, the wife of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, was seen in a traditional Bhutanese dress as she interacted with other guests.

US first lady Jill Biden was the last guest to arrive, accompanied by her daughter Ashley. Biden wore a light purple gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra, which she also sported in April during a state dinner at the White House.

"I look forward to travelling to Amman, Jord a n, to join King Abdullah and Queen Rania in celebrating their son Crown Prince Al Hussein's wedding to Ms Rajwa Al Saif," Biden posted on Twitter ahead of her visit.