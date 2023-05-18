Angelina Jolie launches new fashion line to support refugees

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has announced a new fashion line that will allow customers to work with tailors and artisans from around the world in designing their own creations that will keep certain fabrics out of landfills.

“I am building a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, patternmakers and artisans from around the world,” she said on the brand's website.

“A place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom. To discover yourself.”

Her new venture, Atelier Jolie, is set to launch this autumn.

The former UN refugee envoy said the venture would include a diverse group that includes traditional artisans, refugees and other underrepresented people

“We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socioeconomic background,” she said.

Jolie added that the project would use only deadstock and leftover material, allowing customers to repair or “upcycle” garments that otherwise would be discarded.

“We can all collect, appreciate and be influenced by the designs of others. But the highest form of self-expression – and I believe the most fun – is to create for ourselves,” she said.

The Maleficent star stepped down from her role with the UN in December after working more than 20 years with the world body's refugee agency.

Jolie said in a statement at the time that she was interested in working differently with refugees and humanitarian organisations.