Gucci's new private boutiques won't stock anything under $40,000, says boss

Gucci is banking on new ultra-high-end "salons" offering merchandise priced at up to $3 million to help narrow a widening gap with rival Louis Vuitton as it waits for its new creative director to arrive.

Chasing after the ultra-rich, whose fortunes are largely immune to economic turbulence, Gucci will stock the new private boutiques with some of its highest-end clothing, furniture and jewellery.

"Nothing will cost less than $40,000, and it will go up to as much as $3 million for high jewellery," Kering boss Francois-Henri Pinault said this week.

Gucci's focus on its wealthiest clients is a key element of its growth strategy after the brand's sales fell 14 per cent in the last three months of 2022, dragged down by Covid-19 curbs in China and reduced appetite for its clothes in the United States — particularly among lower-spending shoppers.

New Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno is set to take the helm in the second quarter and to present his first fashion show in September in Milan. But because De Sarno's collections won't hit the stores before next year, Gucci is under pressure to make sure it doesn't lose more momentum in sales and margins in the coming months.

"We are not just waiting for Sabato to arrive," Pinault said, adding the label would promote an exhibit of its archives on a world tour with a first stop in Shanghai. It also will ramp up its presence on the catwalk with a show in Milan this month and a cruise collection in Seoul in May.

Some of the new private salons will be within Gucci's existing stores, while others will be in new boutiques, including on Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue, opening in April.

Pinault conceded 2022 results for Gucci, which accounts for just more than half of group sales and three-quarters of its profit, fell short of his expectations. Kering was also hit by controversy over advertisements featuring children for its Balenciaga brand that dented year-end sales.

Between 2015 and 2019, Gucci's profits increased nearly four-fold as sales almost trebled, lifted by the popularity of the eccentric designs of Alessandro Michele.

But the brand has lost favour with shoppers since, just as rivals like LVMH's Vuitton and Hermes maintained strong sales growth despite inflation and economic uncertainty. Michele departed Gucci abruptly in November after falling out with managers, sources said at the time.

Insiders say the label — known for its famous GG belts, crossbody bags and Horsebit Loafers — has struggled to regain ground since it pulled back on marketing investments during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Vuitton and fellow LVMH brand Dior pushed ahead, gaining prized market share.