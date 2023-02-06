Grammys 2023 fashion: Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Cardi B among best dressed on the red carpet

The biggest event of the year for the music industry took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and so naturally, stars pulled out all the stops for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The Grammys have always been a magnet for eclectic and experimental fashion, and this year was no different, with geometric shapes, feathers, latex and custom capes all making an appearance on the red carpet.

Among the best dress stars was rapper Cardi B, who rocked a royal blue geometric dress by Gaurav Gupta that featured exaggerated sleeves and a hood. The star is known for making a statement at the Grammys — in 2019, she wore a now-famous oyster-shell inspired look from Mugler Couture's Fall 1995.

Elsewhere, Lizzo made an entrance in a 3D floral cape dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which she opened to reveal an orange boned gown.

Kacey Musgraves also stood out in a powder pink catsuit, paired with a floor-length feather cape by Valentino.

One of the evening's most nominated artists, Taylor Swift, opted to keep it classic in a metallic navy custom two-piece by Roberto Cavalli. She paired the look with oversized diamond and sapphire earrings and a deep red lip.

Doja Cat continued her signature statement style, opting for a black one-shoulder latex fishtail gown by Versace, paired with over-the-elbow gloves.

Elsewhere, Shania Twain was also spotted in a bold look, wearing a white suit with oversized black polka dots by Harris Reed, paired with a matching top hat over a bright red wig.

The awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in LA and were hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. Harry Styles and Beyonce are among the night's big winners. Follow The National's live coverage from the 2023 Grammy Awards here.