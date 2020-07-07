Making a splash: Dubai’s Wild Wadi Waterpark to reopen with a Dh99 single-day ticket

Those looking to beat the summer heat have plenty to look forward to as Dubai’s water parks gradually reopen.

The latest to welcome back guests is Wild Wadi Waterpark, in Umm Suqeim, which will open on Friday, July 10 – with a new summer offer to boot.

The entertainment destination, run by the Jumeirah hotels group, has a single-day ticket that gives residents access to its attractions, and Burj Al Arab views, for Dh99. The offer is available on any day before Thursday, July 23 and tickets must be purchased online.

Meanwhile, those wanting to extend the fun can take advantage of the Ultimate Wadi Pass, priced at Dh297, which offers unlimited access to the water park until September 30.

The attraction is following UAE government directives with regards to safety. Visitors will have their temperature checked on arrival, and will be required to wear face masks when entering and leaving public areas. They must also practise social distancing.

On Thursday, June 18, water parks in the emirate were given the go-ahead to resume operations.

Other Dubai water parks that have reopened:

Laguna Waterpark

The water park opened to the public on Thursday, July 2, with a limited-time offer of Dh125 for adults and Dh99 for children when booking online.

The deal is valid for two weeks starting July 2, and available only on online bookings (tickets at the door will be at Dh195 for adults and Dh145 for children). The package also includes unlimited food and drinks, and a towel.

The park at La Mer, in Jumeirah 1, will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, and has taken precautions to ensure the health and safety of its guests and staff.

In line with government regulations, the water park will operate at a reduced capacity. Visitors are encouraged to wear a protective mask when outside the water, and temperature checks will be conducted upon entry. Guests will also have to maintain social distancing protocols of two metres at all times, which will be communicated through floor stickers.

In addition, staff members’ health will be closely monitored, and frequent temperature checks will be conducted. There will be no direct contact between staff and guests as all entrances will have self-scanning of tickets.

Atlantis The Palm’s Aquaventure Waterpark

Aquaventure Waterpark reopened on Thursday, June 18, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on entry tickets. A day pass now costs Dh119 for adults and Dh99 for children, compared with the usual price of Dh350 and Dh295 respectively. A three-month seasonal pass, meanwhile, is now priced at Dh250 instead of Dh360, and an annual price is Dh495 as instead of Dh990.

Attractions such as Dolphin Bay, Sea Lion Point, The Lost Chambers and all dive experiences in The Ambassador Lagoon are also open, with discounts of up to 50 per cent.

All guests not staying at Atlantis, The Palm must buy tickets in advance, not at the gate. Individually wrapped towels will be provided and entry to changing rooms and lockers will be limited.

The resort has also employed physical distancing ambassadors and a hygiene team to focus on high-footfall areas, while security and medical teams will conduct temperature checks upon arrival using thermal scanners and cameras.

Precautions are a must

Dubai Municipality has said all attractions – including rides and slides – locker rooms, showers and changing rooms can reopen if proper sanitisation measures are in place.

Wild Wadi Waterpark is popular water park and family destination in Dubai. Jumeirah

Some of the precautionary measures include temperature checks, compulsory face masks and sanitiser stations. All parks will need to be washed down completely at the end of each day and prior to reopening as well.

Activities and areas that remain off-limits for the time being include any children’s soft play areas, ball pits, rock climbing walls, inflatable zones, trampolines, gaming zones and one-on-one meet-and-greets. Gatherings, events, parades and parties are also not allowed.

Dubai Municipality notes that up to 10 people can be together, but people should keep at least a two-metre distance from anyone not in their group.

Social distancing should also take place in pools, and parents or caregivers must monitor their children to ensure they stick to the rules. The density allowed in pools is one person per four square metres.

Those working at the parks, such as lifeguards, should feel “empowered to enforce the guidelines without fear of abuse or harassment by users who do not want to comply with the guidelines,” Dubai Municipality said. Those who refuse to comply after repeated warnings “should not be allowed in the premises,” it said.

Other guidelines include setting up an isolation room to handle suspected Covid-19 cases, and cleaning showers and changing rooms after every use or at a minimum of once an hour.

People with underlying medical conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 are not allowed to enter.

